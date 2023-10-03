Baldur’s Gate 3 inventory management can be a pain. With so much to see, do, collect, and use to create your perfect build, shifting items around and leaving yourself some space is a constant challenge in the DnD mega hit. Thankfully, the new BG3 patch remedies some of our latest inventory woes, as Larian implements fixes for companions, crashes, and multiplayer – and the world’s greatest videogame cat, His Majesty, has been completely shaved.

When it comes to cultivating the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds, shrewd inventory management is a must. There’s a lot you need to carry, but you don’t want anything extraneous or unnecessary, to save pawing through the menus all the time. Until recently, when you dismissed Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, they’d transfer story items back to you. Thanks to the latest BG3 patch, however, the Larian RPG game is now a little simpler and swifter, so you can enjoy your one thousandth Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough with less hassle.

The BG3 patch for Tuesday October 3 alters the inventory system so that story-essential items no longer return to your inventory automatically when you dismiss the companion who is carrying them. Larian has also fixed an issue whereby invalid savegames are being created, and remedied crashes in multiplayer that would occur when entering dialogue after an active roll.

Similarly, re-assigning characters in split-screen no longer runs the risk of making Baldur’s Gate 3 crash, and “unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects” have been removed from the splint armor for Githyanki females.

But most significant of all, His Majesty, our beloved, hissy Baldur’s Gate 3 cat, has been returned to his original hairless appearance following fan outcry. Originally a Sphynx cat, Larian added a full coat to His Majesty via a BG3 patch in September. But it was never going to last. His Majesty has thankfully been returned to his initial, royal baldness.

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes Tuesday, October 3

You can see the full BG3 patch notes, courtesy of Larian, below:

Companions will no longer transfer story items in their inventory to the player upon dismissal, restoring Patch 2 behaviour.

Fixed reaction popups sometimes showing no text descriptions of the reactions available.

Fixed a multiplayer crash that would occur when listening to a dialogue after an active roll.

Eavesdrop will no longer trigger when a character is in any Character Creation session, such as level up or the magic mirror.

Fixed a bug in Vulkan causing DEVICE_LOST crashes.

Fixed a bug where Skeletons created using Animate Dead were missing their ranged weapons, despite specialising in them.

Fixed an issue where the Weapon Master Feat would show as incomplete if a player was already proficient with all weapons.

Fixed a crash when re-assigning characters in splitscreen.

Fixed a visual issue with volumetric fog and materials generation.

Fixed an issue with invalid savegames being created.

Restored Raphael’s hair colour and horns. The House of Hope is once again fashion-forward.

Fixed an issue where Splint Armour for Githyanki Females caused some unnecessarily psychedelic visual effects.

Shaved His Majesty, who is once again a Sphynx. Steelclaw’s eye colour has been adjusted so they are no longer identical twins.

Fixed Raphael’s portraits after restoring his hair colour. Maybe he’s born with it, maybe it’s Avernus.

Fixed Twitch drops not being claimable on PS5.

Now that His Majesty is back to his old self and our inventory woes are sorted, you can make BG3 even better with the latest and greatest Baldur’s Gate 3 mods. Also, you’ll want a full guide to Baldur’s Gate 3 romance, since we all know that’s what the game is really about.