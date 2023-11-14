Baldur’s Gate 3 dev’s next game will push “many boundaries”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a roaring success, but of course, developer Larian is already thinking about what’s next. So much so in fact, that the success of BG3 is inspiring the team to push many boundaries with its next game, whatever that ends up meaning for the CRPG genre.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already won a lot of awards, and it looks like Larian could be picking up a few more for the RPG game real soon. To mark all The Game Awards nominations, Larian CEO Swen Vincke has thanked players for their support, while teasing what this means for what the studio does next.

“This is a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases,” Vincke says. “Seeing our little ‘niche RPG’ make such waves is very motivating. I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I’m very excited about it.”

While we have no real idea what Larian is working on next, the safe bet many of us are making is Divinity: Original Sin 3, continuing the CRPG series that helped Wizards of the Coast choose Larian to helm a DnD game in the first place.

After winning six awards at the Golden Joysticks, on top of studio of the year, the Baldur’s Gate 3 GOTY sweep is just beginning. With a phenomenal eight nominations at The Game Awards, it’s safe to say we’ll see Vincke donning his iconic armor one more time, potentially for another GOTY award. You can check out the full The Game Awards GOTY nominees for yourself and start voting now, too.

It’s no secret that Baldur’s Gate 3 has swept up players and the industry alike this year. Our own Baldur’s Gate 3 review was glowing, and the Steam player count alone has had some of the greatest stats and player retention figures I’ve ever seen. While it is a DnD game, you don’t need any knowledge to enjoy it, save for the fact that it’s a sequel. If you like fantasy and incredibly well-written and likable characters, BG3 is entirely for you.

As I said, we don’t know what Larian is working on next as it’s still putting out patches for BG3 alongside the promised Xbox port, but if what we get is anything like Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ll all be in for a real treat.

