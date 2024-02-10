Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets you become a truly evil DnD Paladin

Roleplaying evil is fun. You get better abilities, cooler costumes, and a license to say whatever you want to whomever you want. Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios has a pretty strong playthrough if you prefer being dark and menacing too, offering unique rewards and companions. A new mod allows you to step it up a notch from the Dark Urge though, bringing one of the most evil classes in the Forgotten Releams: the Paladin Blackguard.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Paladins are expected to be forces of good. The Baldur’s Gate 3 class offers you four Oaths, each innkeeping with a broad theme of healing and support. If you break some particular rules, like letting the guilty go unpunished, or killing an innocent animal, you become an Oathbreaker.

Being an Oathbreaker has its charm, but it’s not a particular way to play or engage in combat in the turn-based RPG. That’s where Blackguard comes in. Broadly using the Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition outline, the mod from ‘xarara’ gives you a Paladin Blackguard whose shadow magic can be a real irritant.

The Blackguard’s spells and abilities are based on debuffs such as poison and ice. High levels unlock Insect Plague, Phantasmal Killer, Create Undead, and nastier spells that freak out even the hardiest warriors. xarara made this as a custom character in the fantasy game, removing restrictions on the Paladin for spell slots and Oath Charge abilities.

Honestly, a good call, since the Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3 is really geared toward being heroic. This Blackguard mod has more potential on paper, staying in line with what you want out of the class, without becoming OP. If you like skulking around, the included Shadoweaver subclass has Shadowblend, granting invisibility when in darker spaces, making it possible to really sneak up on foes.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community continues to make it one of the best PC games going. If you want more, we spoke to Astarion actor Nale Newbon about the release, and we have a guide on the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to help you find something that truly suits you.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.