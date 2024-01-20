Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets you play a custom DnD race with new cantrips

Baldur’s Gate 3 is home to many fantastical races, but the wider DnD multiverse and planes of existence are home to even more. So what if yet another was added as a playable race in BG3, and what if it just so happened to be a fairy? Well, lucky for us, that’s exactly what this new mod does.

If you love Baldur’s Gate 3 mods as much as I do, especially ones that bring over more DnD goodness to the Larian RPG, then this is for you. This time it’s a Fairies mod that makes the creatures from the Feywild a playable race in Baldur’s Gate 3, thanks to modder ‘Labotor.’

While we’ve already had over 50 races from across DnD and even FF14, alongside an Aasimar race mod too, Fairies are a new one.

There’s a shimmer effect on Fairy bodies, custom heads, four special wing designs, and a series of extra customization options too. The mod is even compatible with a few other customization mods too, so it’s worth combining them for the most choice.

As for abilities and traits, these are meant to line up as best as possible with what we know of Fairies from the Monsters of The Multiverse sourcebook. There’s a Druidcraft cantrip, alongside bloom, glitter, light/snuff, and the passive flutter ability that gives you flight once per long rest.

There’s even the homebrewed Tinify cantrip, which makes you, well, tiny, and gives you unlimited use of flight while increasing your armor class alongside the ability to slip into small spaces.

The Faries mod from Labotor can be found right here, alongside a set of helpful installation instructions and known bugs as well. Be sure to check out what extra custom mods Labotor recommends.

