Baldur’s Gate 3 stops leveling you well before the official Dungeons and Dragons level cap. The Larian RPG has its reasons for cutting you off before this limit, but what if you could go far beyond this for no other reason than you want to? Will it be balanced, fair, or even make sense? No, probably not, but the opportunity is here with this brand-new BG3 mod.

Baldur’s Gate 3 mods continue to change the RPG game, and now you can push the Larian take on DnD leveling up to level 30, which is well beyond Baldur’s Gate 3 and anything Wizards of the Coast has cooked up.

Does it make sense to do this? No, not really. Does it scale perfectly with the game? Also no. But it is a bit of fun, that’s for sure. Level 30 is a new mod from ‘Elmwick’ that does just what you think it does, letting you focus on one class or multiclass 18 levels higher than the base game. We can even help you get through them with our Baldur’s Gate 3 leveling guide, too.

With 610,000 XP required to get to level 30 – or roughly triple that of what it takes to get to the Larian cap of 12 – all experience gains have been doubled, with combat even giving you triple the amount of the normal XP as well. Every class also gets a feat at each level after 21, and your base stats go up too, so there’s all the more reason to try a run of the Sword Coast with this mod.

Larian CEO Swen Vincke has already talked about why BG3 caps you at 12; as DnD has too many spells after that which are OP. This makes a lot of sense, especially for the spells you can learn as they tend to get completely over the top in late-game DnD. You can stop time, utter a word to instantly kill anyone, and even wish to change the very fabric of reality around you in the game world.

Not only would these spells make Baldur’s Gate 3 incredibly easy, but I’m afraid some would be impossible. Still, this level 30 mod doesn’t look to include these spells (otherwise levels 20 to 30 would be trivial at best), but it does let you keep leveling and get those sweet, sweet dopamine hits at least.

You can find the new level cap mod that pushes BG3’s DnD roots to its limits right here.

