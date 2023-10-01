Your Baldur’s Gate 3 save scumming days are finally at an end

Baldur’s Gate 3 and save scumming go hand in hand. While going along with the rolls whether you succeed or fail and seeing where your story ends up is undoubtedly a lot of fun, and something to be encouraged, there’s inevitably times where even the most committed roleplayer feels the pull to reach for that reload key. Fortunately, a new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod is here to save you from making all those unfortunate mistakes in the first place.

I’m pretty sure we’ve all done a little Baldur’s Gate 3 save scumming. If you’re someone that reloads every failed roll to ensure that you never miss a skill check in the RPG game, and you enjoy yourself more playing that way, then who’s to say you’re in the wrong? But even for those of us who like the dice rolls to lead our narrative, even when they don’t work out in our favor, there are certain things that can make us reconsider. It’s just as well that the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods are here for us in these times, then.

Sometimes, it’s as simple as not wanting to put a sour note on the Baldur’s Gate 3 romance you’ve spent so long nurturing with a choice that your partner takes surprising umbrage to. Or perhaps you didn’t consider that cheekily shoving an annoying child off a cliff would cost you your years-long Paladin oath. Well, wonder no more, with the help of this Baldur’s Gate 3 ‘Overexplained Interaction Options’ mod, courtesy of creator ‘xmas214.’

There are four different tiers of strictness available. The first is actually perhaps one of the most useful, even if it goes a little outside the realms of traditional Dungeons and Dragons tabletop play. By showing you a heads-up of the difficulty check on skill rolls before selecting them, you’ll no longer decide to opt for that intimidation roll, thinking it’s your character’s safest bet, only to realize that it requires a 25 instead of the simple 5 an arcana check would have demanded.

The next step up adds in party approval points, letting you know when your companions will approve or disapprove of an action, along with warnings for anything that will break your Paladin oath (with indicators for specific oath types), and ‘romance-related’ status effects. This last one won’t just warn you if you’re likely to upset someone – it’ll also say if a comment that seems passingly friendly will give someone the wrong idea about quite how interested you are in the color of their underwear.

Going further still, the ‘extended’ tier adds even more information about companions, including tips for personal quests and camp events. The mod’s creator warns that this one gets a tad spoilery, and is best saved for a second playthrough. To go even further beyond, the ‘spoilerific’ setting even includes indicators for things that will affect the very endgame outcomes.

Personally, the difficulty checks are the main thing I’ve been wanting – I’m happy to live with my choices elsewhere, but I’ve definitely slipped up a bit by always opting for the approach best-suited to my character’s various Baldur’s Gate 3 builds, even when a much easier option is available.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in, head right here to download the mod, where you’ll also be given installation instructions and further details on how the specific systems are implemented.

