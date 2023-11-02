Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 4 has arrived, as developer Larian Studios continues to polish one of 2023’s best games to a fine sheen. With over 1,000 changes in this latest BG3 update on Steam, it’s clear that the team is still hard at work on making your in-game experience even better, and as someone who is still far from done with my multiple playthroughs including a full four-player run I’m certainly happy about that.

The full Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 4 notes are massive – as noted above, we’re talking “over 1,000 fixes, tweaks, and changes” big. There’s obviously too much to dig into everything that’s changed in Larian’s masterful RPG game, but we’ve picked out some of the key highlights for you, which include some fixes to specific Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and buffs to its very best boy (and no, I’m not talking about Astarion).

Right up top, Withers’ Wardrobe will now allow you to dismiss dead avatars from your party, avoiding any awkward situations. The mysterious, death-transcending NPC will also now give you the option to customize your hirelings’ appearance while recruiting them, so they don’t have a chance to mess up your finely-crafted party aesthetic. There’s also a colorblind mode now available through the accessibility settings tab.

Elsewhere, faithful pup Scratch gets a buff to his fetch behavior. Larian notes, “He will now fetch… pretty much everything,” which sounds pretty handy to me. It’s now also harder to lose his ball – and if you do, there’s a chance when you visit him at camp that he’ll bring it back. Thank goodness!

There’s a fix for a frustrating bug that could prevent you from selecting certain dialogue options, while the ‘clear’ button on the respec screen should now correctly clear your points as expected. A welcome addition for controller players, meanwhile, is a setting that lets the ‘end turn’ button require a hold rather than a tap, preventing you from nudging it accidentally.

If you’ve been wanting a statue of yourself in your ‘full glory’ then you’re in luck, as when purchasing a statue you’ll now get the choice between wearing full equipment, your camp clothes, or nothing at all. Look, we won’t judge if that’s what you like – it was good enough for the Ancient Greeks, after all.

There’s plenty of class tweaks, such as Archfey Warlocks now correctly getting a choice of cantrip at level four and Clerics of the Knowledge, Nature, and Trickery domains gaining skills specific to their proficiency at level six. There’s also a wealth of tweaks to all manner of individual quests, NPCs, and areas – including a rather hefty list for act three. You can read the full 1,000-point strong Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes right here via Larian’s website, if you’re so inclined.

