Baldur’s Gate 3 performance tanks because you can’t behave

Baldur’s Gate 3 is reaching an exciting height with its recent GOTY win and now its various nominations at The Game Awards. While we’re all jumping into our third or fourth playthrough of the DnD-inspired RPG, Larian Studios continues working to release regular patches. The most recent update seemingly introduced some stability issues, but it turns out that these performance problems may actually be our fault.

Let’s face it, most of our Baldur’s Gate 3 Tavs are anything but lawful good. From us dedicated Astarion stans to the Dark Urge and Gortash sympathizers, this RPG game fandom is overflowing with players that harbor some questionable moral compasses. Following the big, recent Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 4, playing as an evil Tav has been near impossible in the story’s later acts.

Why, you may ask? Well, it has to do with stability issues. Yes, the Act 3 performance drops are probably due to your in-game choices. No, this wasn’t intentional on the developer’s part. In a statement given to IGN, Larian Studios explains that our wobbly moral decisions could be why the last patch brought so many performance issues to the beloved GOTY nominee.

The dev says its update “introduced a fix that would prevent the Scrying Eyes in Moonrise Towers from immediately calling the guards on you when stealing.” An unintended consequence arose from the patch, as such unnoticed crimes “remain stuck forever” rather than eventually timing out.

The more unnoticed theft and vandalism, the more invisible content bogging down our games. Larian explains that when Baldur’s Gate 3 tries to keep up with all of our crime-committing ways, it eats memory up very quickly and creates issues with performance.

I can’t remember how many crimes I committed on the way to Act 3, nor do I want to, but it’s difficult to imagine just how much strain that adds to my game and system. Thankfully, the dev also says that the team is “extremely happy to say” that it has solved these issues in patch 5, “which is in testing and scheduled to release this week.”

This means that we can revert to our chaotic, crime-committing ways soon. More importantly, patch 5 marks when I can freely kiss Astarion once more without worry of broken animations. For now, you can snatch a nice painting or a potion if you dare. Just know that you’ll suffer the consequences. Or more accurately, your poor PC will.

