Baldur’s Gate 3 has already peaked, because you can now play as a skeleton cutting about the Forgotten Realms. With our Baldur’s Gate 3 review outlining it as one of the best RPG games ever made, you might think Baldur’s Gate 3 can’t get any better. Wrong. Baldur’s Gate 3 mods prove it.

That’s right, you can play as a bag of bones in Baldur’s Gate 3 thanks to a mod from user ‘NellsRelo’, who’s kindly given the starting race some extra features. The great news is you can even pick any Baldur’s Gate 3 class for your skeleton adventure too.

For those of us that have played Larian’s previous fantasy game Divinity Original Sin 2, this custom skeleton race has clear shades of that game’s Undead option. While you had to cover up all your bones and pass for a fleshy meat sack in that game, you won’t with this Baldur’s Gate 3 mod.

According to NellsRelo, “As a Skeleton, you have a base +1 Constitution, Darkvision, Immunity to Poison damage, and Vulnerability to Bludgeoning Damage. You also have an ability, Skeleton Finger, which allows you to use your boney finger to pick locks once per short rest.”

Sadly though, as of right now clothing doesn’t work on the skeleton, and the skeleton finger ability is broken, but these are known issues that I can only assume are getting fixed. As NellsRelo did originally release this mod for Baldur’s Gate 3 early access, it’s no surprise that the full game means they’ll have to change some things – but who doesn’t want to do all the Baldur’s Gate 3 quests as a skeleton?

It’s lucky for us the skeleton race doesn’t have the full Larian-level of implementation, though, as I imagine sneaking would be difficult while the sword on your back plays your ribs like a xylophone.

You can also pick between a Sturdy or Dextrous Skeleton as a subrace for the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, with Sturdy giving you scraps of armor and an extra point in Constitution and Charisma, while Dextrous gives you no armor and two extra Dexterity points.

I’m now imagining a skeleton bard getting out of sticky situations by playing the lute and doing sleight-of-hand tricks with his own bones, and it makes me think this might be the best BG3 mod yet. You can find all the download details and more here.

