Shadowheart actor has best response to being dumped in Baldur’s Gate 3

Goth cleric Shadowheart may be the most romanced character in Baldur’s Gate 3 but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t experience her fair share of heartbreak. Luckily, she’s not a real person; players can leave her to pursue other paths without too much worry. Shadowheart’s voice actor Jennifer English, though, might not take the news so well.

English, whose work in Baldur’s Gate 3 won over swaths of players who bought into her dark backstory and thorny personality, playfully responded to Twitch streamer sugarmellie when she broke up with Shadowheart in her playthrough.

The variety streamer posted a TikTok, and in it shared that she had to dump Shadowheart not once but twice because of a saving issue, as well as some light flirtation with our favorite Tiefling, Karlach. English responded in the comments — in all caps, to convey the severity of the situation — “YOU BROKE UP WITH ME?!?!”.

Breaking it off with the best Baldur’s Gate 3 companions is hard enough without the extra sting of guilt, which is why we do it in secret. Although funny reactions like this are a good laugh, so we might have to put Gale on blast next time he whines about us not giving him magical items.

One of the best RPG games inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance system is one of its highlights. We’ve seen such systems come and go out of fashion, with them being absent from some notable AAA titles that otherwise allow you to influence the story. BG3 serves as a reminder that giving players the chance to opt-in to love can complement even the darkest of games.

Lead writer Sarah Baylus and the rest of the team at Larian did a wonderful job in the romance department. So, whether you picked up the game because you’re a Dungeons and Dragons expert who has perfected their skills or you’re new to turn-based combat and were drawn in by the depth of the roleplaying, there’s something for everyone here.

