Baldur’s Gate 3 Dragonborn race overview

Who are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dragonborn? As one of the more customizable playable races of the 11 available in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to choosing your Dragonborn’s ancestry. You can choose to opt for any ancestry, such as one that protects you from the cold while giving you icy cool breath, or perhaps you wish to lean into the stereotype and give them the ability to spit out draconic hellfire.

If you can’t decide, don’t worry. We’re here to walk you through everything there is to know about Dragonborn in Baldur’s Gate 3. While we won’t be able to play as this race until the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, there’s plenty of info out there about how to make them using DnD 5th edition rules. Your choice of ancestry shouldn’t have much effect on your BG3 companions, but if you choose the Dark Urge origin, that could throw several spanners in the works, no matter which of the classes you choose to play as.

Dragonborn background

The best background choice for the Dragonborn is a soldier.

Other backgrounds can work, such as charlatan, criminal, entertainer, guild artisan, noble, and outlander, but none of these backgrounds take the same advantage of both the strength and charisma base stat boosts.

Dragonborn racial features

Base speed – 7.5 meters per turn

Strength +2

Charisma +1

Draconic Ancestry – your subrace determines the damage of your breath weapon and the resistance type you gain.

– your subrace determines the damage of your breath weapon and the resistance type you gain. Breath Weapon – you can use your action to exhale destructive energy. All creatures in the area must make a saving throw determined by your Draconic Ancestry, with the difficulty being eight + your constitution modifier + your proficiency bonus. Those who fail the save take 2d6 damage, which increases to 3d6 at 6th level, 4d6 at 11th level, and 5d6 at 16th level. Those who succeed roll half the dice indicated rounded up and take that much damage. This racial skill requires a short or long rest to use it again.

Dragonborn subraces

The Dragonborn has the most subraces in Baldur’s Gate 3, at a whopping ten different types. This is based on the Draconic Ancestry trait, which gives each of them a kind of resistance, but changes the element and, in some cases, the area of effect of their Breath Weapon.

Black Dragonborn

These Dragonborn are descended from Black Dragons, one of the most feared across the land. These dragons relish torment, crushing any hope of victory before diving in for the kill, and they also love to flex their impressive power. Dragonborn may not adopt these philosophies, but if players feel particularly vindictive and criminal, they could negotiate a mutual partnership with their ancestors.

Draconic Ancestry type – acid (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon type – acid (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon range – 5×30 foot line

Blue Dragonborn

The Blue Dragonborn channel the same lightning powers as the Blue Dragons, who are wily tricksters that would much rather subjugate than destroy. This is, of course, no reflection on the Blue Dragonborn who either embrace or reject this philosophy. However, they may be inspired to adopt a Blue Dragon’s urge towards lawful societies, with aspirations to sit at the top of the pecking order.

Draconic Ancestry type – lightning (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon type – lightning (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon range – 5×30 foot line

Brass Dragonborn

The Brass Dragonborn comes from a line of metallic dragons that avoided combat wherever possible, instead preferring to engage their would-be friends and foes in hours of long-winded conversation. They also like the heat of the desert and breathe fire. Brass Dragons are considered the weakest of the metallic dragons but could still put threats to sleep if needed. Dragonborn may not fully adopt this more passive nature, but those with the gift of the gab can thank the Brass Dragon.

Draconic Ancestry type – fire (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon type – fire (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon range – 5×30 foot line

Bronze Dragonborn

Descended from another of the metallic dragons, the Bronze Dragonborn’s ancestor has a particular appetite for war. They live to fight injustice and tyranny, lending their unimaginable power to those with just causes. They’re more physically powerful than most metallic dragons and tend to live in coastal areas. A Dragonborn who accepts this lifestyle is typically lawful good and equally as keen to lend their power to those in need.

Draconic Ancestry type – lightning (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon type – lightning (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon range – 5×30 foot line

Copper Dragonborn

This Dragonborn comes from the Copper Dragon: the embodiment of chaotic good in dragon form. They’re generally good-natured and will enjoy a good joke or two. However, these dragons are highly formidable opponents if you get on the wrong side of them with potent gas attacks to render their opponents helpless. Dragonborn that do adopt this nature are likely loyal companions that may not take a slight unanswered.

Draconic Ancestry type – acid (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon type – acid (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon range – 5×30 foot line

Gold Dragonborn

Like most metallic dragons, the Gold Dragonborn subrace is the progenitor of a more noble and benevolent dragon. Gold Dragons are generally one of the mightiest creatures in Dungeons and Dragons, with massive health pool, impressive defenses, and powerful attacks. However, they also typically side with those on the side of justice. They tend not to act unless the situation is incredibly desperate, instead watching from afar. Unless you feel your Dragonborn would reject these principles, they will likely be a paragon of justice.

Draconic Ancestry type – fire (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon type – fire (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon range – 15-foot cone

Green Dragonborn

Chromatic dragons tend to lean towards a more evil nature, but the Green Dragonborn are descendants of a particularly cunning dragon. They love to bait would-be heroes with bogus deals, lies, and subterfuge, before springing traps. They also love to collect other living creatures. Many Dragonborn would likely stray from the motivations of the Green Dragon, but those with a more manipulative side may take up these personality quirks.

Draconic Ancestry type – poison (constitution save)

Breath Weapon type – poison (constitution save)

Breath Weapon range – 15-foot cone

Red Dragonborn

When you think of dragons in mythology and literature, such as the dragon St. George slew or Smaug from The Hobbit, the most iconic of them are Red Dragons. They’re the most foreboding and powerful of all the chromatic dragons, relying on their physical prowess rather than tricks to overcome their foe. They believe themselves to be a superior breed of dragon and will hoard treasure at all costs. Particularly greedy Red Dragonborn would likely accept these principles.

Draconic Ancestry type – fire (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon type – fire (dexterity save)

Breath Weapon range – 15-foot cone

Silver Dragonborn

A Silver Dragonborn comes from a long line of benevolent dragons that were likely to ally with adventuring parties. They’re mostly decent in nature, preferring to transform into a more human-like appearance to blend in with the locals. However, they are a formidable force to be reckoned with, with a paralyzing breath to render foes unable to fight. If a Dragonborn were to adhere to the Silver Dragon’s principles, they’d likely try to blend in with a community they would fiercely defend if provoked.

Draconic Ancestry type – cold (constitution save)

Breath Weapon type – cold (constitution save)

Breath Weapon range – 15-foot cone

White Dragonborn

As the most primal-natured of the lot, the White Dragonborn’s ancestors are the least dangerous of the chromatic dragons. White Dragons have lower intelligence than the rest, instead freezing their opponents with their ice-cold breath. A Dragonborn who does embrace this more direct approach to combat is still a tough combatant to face off against, though it’s likely that this would be all that Dragonborn would inherit.

Draconic Ancestry type – cold (constitution save)

Breath Weapon type – cold (constitution save)

Breath Weapon range – 15-foot cone

Baldur’s Gate 3 Dragonborn spells and cantrips

Dragonborn do not start with any spells or cantrips.

Best class for Dragonborn

The best class to play as a Dragonborn is:

Paladin

Barbarian

Warlock

Given that the Dragonborn comes with an immediate and sizeable boost to strength, your best bet is to lean into a class that takes full advantage of this stat. Paladin is a great choice here, as it takes advantage of your strength while channeling magic effects.

Those who fancy charging headfirst into battle, clumping enemies in a neat row, and then encasing them all in Breath Weapon’s magical ‘flames’ would also do well here with the Barbarian class. The two bonus strength points ensure that your Dragonborn hits enemies hard, potentially crushing their skulls.

If you fancy going all-in on magic, the one extra point in charisma makes the Warlock an attractive proposition. Breath Weapon works really well with the Warlock’s skillset, as typically, there aren’t all that many skill slots available.

