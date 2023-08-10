Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently this year’s top-rated RPG game on Metacritic, and it’s not hard to discern why. Larian Studios spent years working to get the game out of early access, and its launch has proved more successful than anyone could have predicted. Baldur’s Gate 3 has not only taken over ratings and scores, though, as it’s absolutely soaring on Steam in terms of player count. Over the past weekend, the Dungeons & Dragons-like game accounted for almost a third of all Steam players.

As further detailed in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, the DnD-inspired game has various fun role-playing features and no shortage of adventuring content to offer. From the extensive Baldur’s Gate 3 class choices to the vast amount of questlines to follow, you’ll never run out of things to do in-game.

Thanks to all of the game’s content and its sheer popularity, Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker has caught an interesting Steam statistic. Baldur’s Gate 3 players took up almost a third of Steam’s total player count over the weekend. “This past Sunday,” executive director Mat Piscatella wrote on Twitter, “Baldur’s Gate 3 play accounted for nearly 28% of total player time spent on Steam.”

He also stated that Baldur’s Gate 3 was “leading all other titles by far, including CSGO at 5%.” You can check out Piscatella’s post for a more in-depth look at the stats and his follow-up response where he clarifies that the tracker only applies to the United States. “Player Engagement Tracker is US only, and here we’re looking only at % of time played.”

I’m personally thrilled to see the game soaring on Steam, especially as Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best game of 2023 on Metacritic right now. Larian Studios’ recently launched game has even taken over the likes of Zelda, so you know it’s good.

If you also love Baldur’s Gate 3 and were a part of this weekend’s third of Steam players, then you should browse our guides to learn more about the DnD game. You can look through our overview of Baldur’s Gate 3 quests for help as you traverse the massive world. Alternatively, check out our guide on Baldur’s Gate 3 companions to find out your ideal party composition.