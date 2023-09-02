Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that encourages creative thinking and experimentation, and keeping track of your inventory is no exception. You’ll be well served by organizing your best Baldur’s Gate 3 weapons, tools, and potions into various storage implements to keep them in order. However, intrepid Baldur’s Gate 3 players have realized that one of the most viable storage solutions in the RPG game is something we all carry around with us every day.

While you could make use of the various backpacks, burlap sacks, and pouches you’ll find strewn across the world to store all the trinkets and gear you find during your Baldur’s Gate 3 quests, they’re all a bit dull. Perhaps a more grim solution is in order – and, while it might not be to everyone’s tastes, any lovers of necromancy or those who’ve adopted the Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge origin will definitely enjoy this accessory.

That’s right, as noted by user ‘ValorousVisage’ on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, you can actually use a ribcage as storage. Simply nab one and pop it into your inventory, and you can put all of your items into it for later use. They’re actually lighter than most other options, too – coming in at a weight of just 0.1. We won’t ask quite where you’re keeping it, though, or how you’re making sure nothing falls out through the gaps.

Commenters note that it’s actually quite a handy tool beyond the simple flavor of using one. “Each member of my party has a ribcage where they carry the stuff we’ll sell the next time we visit the trader,” explains ‘CurtainsForAlgernon.’ “Just sell the whole ribcage-full and then buy back the empty ribcage before leaving. Because they stand out so much from other containers, they simplify inventory management for me.”

It’s actually a genius idea, and I’m a little jealous I didn’t think of it myself. We’re sure Astarion approves too. Now I’ll be spending the rest of my playthrough trying to jam my maces and bombs into every vaguely container-shaped object in search of more weird and wonderful storage solutions.

