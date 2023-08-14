How to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Sussur Tree Bark

Where do you find Baldur’s Gate 3 Sussur Bark? Locating the BG3 Sussur tree is part and parcel of the ‘Finish the Masterwork weapon’ quest, in which you can use the Blacksmith’s furnace to upgrade your weapon of choice. If you’re not sure where to gather Sussur bark though, we’ve adventured to the Underdark to find just that.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a vast story RPG game, and as we mourn over in our BG3 review, there are hours of interactions that you may never even see. However your game plays out though, thankfully you’ll venture into the Underdark, where the Sussur tree resides. You can use this to craft improved BG3 weapons for any of the classes in your party – provided you can survive the journey. To stand a chance, read on for everything you need to know about finishing the Masterwork weapon and finding Baldur’s Gate 3 Sussur Bark.

Where is the BG3 Sussur tree?

The Sussur tree and bark can be located on the western edge of the Underdark, and there is a waypoint at the base of the large tree. Once you have located the tree, climb the lower branches to find the Sussur bark item.

Sussur bark blends in with the tree, so if you’re not sure where to click you can always press the ‘Show Item Labels’ button to highlight where the bark is hiding. If you haven’t yet made it to Underdark, we’ve got a handy guide on where to find the Underdark entrance.

Finish the Masterwork weapon

To use the Sussur Tree Bark to complete the ‘Finish the Masterwork weapon’ quest, place bark and a weapon into the Blacksmith’s furnace, creating one of three Sussur weapons.

To find the furnace, make your way back to the Blacksmith’s house in Blighted Village where you first triggered the quest. The furnace can be found in the corner of the basement, where you will have found the Highcliff’s Blueprints. You can either place a Dagger, Sickle, or Greatsword into the furnace to craft a Sussur Dagger, Sussur Sickle, or Sussur Greatsword, respectively.

These new Baldur’s Gate 3 Sussur weapons give you a +1 boost, which might not sound like much, but it can make all the difference when rolling for success in the DnD game. As you set off on your adventure for the Sussur tree, make sure you’ve got the best BG3 companions with you to help out in a pinch – you might even find romance blossoms if you keep them around long enough.