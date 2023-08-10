Where to find the Baldur’s Gate 3 Underdark entrances

Where are the Baldur’s Gate 3 Underdark entrances? At some point in your adventure, you can either venture on a less-than-ideal path above the surface or discover a way through a series of tunnels deep underground. The Underdark is a notoriously dangerous place, but sooner or later, you’ll need to traverse deep below the surface.

Some Underdark entrances in Baldur’s Gate 3 could require specific BG3 spells. We loved exploring many places for our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, and the Underdark is probably one of the most memorable locations in the game. So, no matter which of the many BG3 classes are in your party, there’s always a way to reveal a path to this area and we’re here to explain how.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Underdark entrance locations

So far, we’ve found four Underdark entrances in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Whispering Depths – accessible via the well in the Blighted Village west of Silvanus’ Grove.

– accessible via the well in the Blighted Village west of Silvanus’ Grove. Defiled Temple – enter through the west side of Shattered Sanctum in the Goblin Camp.

– enter through the west side of Shattered Sanctum in the Goblin Camp. Zhentarim Hideout – through a gap between the houses near Waukeen’s Rest.

– through a gap between the houses near Waukeen’s Rest. Riverside Teahouse – west of the Sunlit Wetlands.

Whispering Depths

This is perhaps the first Underdark entrance you can access, but it’s also one of the more dangerous and requires someone in your party to know the spell Feather Fall. On the way to the goblin camp, you can find a settlement overrun with goblins. You can find a well in the center of the town, next to the portal. This leads to the Whispering Depths, a cavern-like area infested with Phase Spiders.

From here, you can either fight the spiders or sneak around them to the central nest. You’ll see a big hole surrounded by webs, guarded by the Phase Mother Matriarch. Before jumping into the hole, cast Feather Fall, ensuring that the spell affects everyone in your party and that you move as a party. At the bottom, you’ll be reasonably close to some tough Minotaurs, so be careful as you venture onward.

Defiled Temple

Whether you kill the goblins in the camp in cold blood or convince them you’re not the enemy, you must head to the Shattered Sanctum. You can find the entrance through a locked door up the stairs west of the goblin priestess’s throne room. There will be an ogre standing guard between you and the Defiled Temple, so we recommend sneaking past this lumbering giant.

Continue down the path to find the BG3 Moon Stone puzzle. Completing it will unlock the way to the Underdark. It’s through this entrance that you can find the Selunite Outpost and make some progress in finding the Nightsong. Anyone with a Sage background will also gain inspiration.

Zhentarim Hideout

This Underdark entrance requires the Detect Thoughts spell to open up. Slip between the houses and near another one that’s on fire called Waukeen’s Rest, which is the house where some soldiers are attempting to bash down its door. You’ll find some crates blocking the door, so move them and head inside.

Here you’ll find a rather anxious-looking fireball wielder named Salazon. He’s ready to blow up the explosive barrels near you. Use Detect Thoughts on Salazar to get the password. Succeeding will cause Salazon to give you the key and instructions to head into the basement. Use the key near the wardrobe to find a secret entrance to the Zhentarim Hideout.

We recommend that you try to convince Zarys that you’re not a threat worth dealing with by using either the Detect Thoughts spell or passing a persuasion or intimidation check. If you fail, you’ll have to fight through many smugglers and disarm traps between yourself and the northwest point of the hideout. Two wolves guard an illusory wall that hides an elevator. Use a lockpick on the winch to ride it down into the Underdark, and if you have the Guild Artisan BG3 background, you’ll get an inspiration point for your troubles.

Riverside Teahouse

The steps for this one are essentially the same as the quest to save Mayrina in the caves underneath the Riverside Teahouse. This is west of Sunlit Wetlands, south of the Blighted Village. This entrance requires that you have the Protection from Evil and Good spell, as you need to interact with a potentially dangerous item.

As you enter the Riverside Teahouse, turn off the fireplace and go through the illusory wall. At the bottom of the stairs, there’s a table with a mask on it. Pick it up and cast Protection from Evil and Good before wearing it, as you’ll become possessed if you pop it on your face without casting the spell first. Head through the wooden wall with the face on it before taking off the mask.

In the next room are the hag’s thralls. You can either fight or sneak past them to reach the waterfall. Jump through and climb down the ladder. Instead of heading down further and continuing the quest, head north along the ledge. You’ll see another wooden wall with a mask, so cast Protection from Evil and Good again and run through. In the next room, you’ll see a circle of mushrooms. Activating this circle will teleport you to the Underdark, where you may seem trapped. However, this room has a regular illusory wall leading out into the underground world beyond.

No matter which of the Baldur's Gate 3 Underdark entrances you unlock, be sure to try and make your way through until you reach one of the Waypoints, as returning here might be a bit of a hassle otherwise. This area is hazardous too, so not for the faint of heart.