Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best RPG game I’ve ever played, and I won’t ever stop recommending it to fellow gamers. Larian Studios developed a Dungeons & Dragons-based world like no other, faithfully exploring the intricacies of the old tabletop game’s lore. Since that fateful Baldur’s Gate 3 release, the developer has deployed multiple hotfixes and two major updates. The studio just revealed that the third big patch is on its way, and it looks like it’ll arrive right alongside the full Mac launch.

As further detailed in our Baldur’s Gate 3 review, Larian Studios has already outdone itself with the game’s many features. It’s ticked all of my RPG boxes, from an immersive world to a quirky cast of characters that I’ve genuinely grown seriously invested in. Nonetheless, I commend the developer’s continuous work on the game post-launch. With multiple hotfixes and a couple of huge patches under its belt, it’s exciting to think of what is yet to come with this third update.

“Thank you from the fiery internal engine we keep in place of our heart,” Larian Studios writes in a Twitter post revealing the third patch’s release date. The developer then says that the third major patch is coming Thursday, September 21, along with “full support” on Mac. If you’re not a Mac player yourself, the game has yet to fully release on the operating system and is in early access until the aforementioned date.

Just as it is on Windows computers, the Mac version is available via the Steam storefront. As someone who uses a Mac laptop on the go, I’m excited to see how it runs compared to how it is on my gaming PC. After all, I’ll never tire of playing my fave game and getting to sift through countless options to build another Baldur’s Gate 3 class.

When it comes to the features we’ll see in this third patch, it’s likely that a few of the things Larian Studios mentioned in its Baldur’s Gate 3 roadmap will appear. I’m hoping for a character creation-related update myself, whether that be in the form of the ability to change your appearance mid-game or simply more options to choose from initially.

