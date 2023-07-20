Baldur’s Gate 3 includes a sequence wherein players can choose from various torture methods as they attempt to extract information from a prisoner. The Larian RPG game has also been rated by the ESRB for nudity, violence, sexual content, and language, as the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date draws near and we anticipate a return to the DnD world of the Forgotten Realms. If you thought the bear sex scene was a little risque, it seems that Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot more still to come.

We’ve learned plenty about Baldur’s Gate 3 spells and Baldur’s Gate 3 abilities. But with BG3 rapidly approaching launch, it seems the fantasy game has plenty of adult material as well. The ESRB rating for Baldur’s Gate 3 outlines a variety of mature sequences, features, and images, ranging from “a woman disemboweled, with exposed entrails,” to “a character’s exposed brain extracted from his skull.”

“In one sequence, players make dialogue choices to determine the method of violence when extracting information from a prisoner,” the Baldur’s Gate 3 ESRB rating says. “(E.g., hot poker to the thigh; butt of a spear to the groin; toenail removal); most of these acts occur off-screen, as the prisoner is seen reacting to pain.

“The game contains instances of nudity: characters with exposed breasts, buttocks, and genitalia. A handful of sequences depict topless characters engaging in brief sexual activity (e.g., positioning a character’s head over a partner’s groin area; sliding a character’s hands towards a partner’s crotch); the sexual acts are depicted off-screen or with obscured camera angles.

“One sequence depicts a nude couple on the beach moments before engaging in sexual activity – the camera pans up and the scene fades out.”

The ESRB rating also describes different instances of bad language and “blood splatter effects.” Baldur’s Gate 3 has recently become the best-selling games on Steam.

