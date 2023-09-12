BattleBit Remastered is one of the most popular FPS games released this year, and it’s no wonder why when you consider the indie team behind it. The group of three developers launched its action-packed voxel game together, attracting fans of fast-paced shooters. Since then, players have been enjoying the low poly thrill BattleBit Remastered offers with their friends. A new update just dropped for the online game, and it looks like version 2.1.3 includes some massive changes.
Some of the most important detailed changes described in the latest BattleBit patch notes have to do with the game’s weapons. While some see nerfs, like the powerful Desert Eagle, many others have been buffed. More often than not, your choice of BattleBit guns can make or break your overall gameplay experience. Along with weapon buffs making BattleBit play more smoothly come support changes.
These other significant 2.1.3 changes showcase how the devs are “making it more intuitive for Support players to help reinforce their squad.” From more abundant bandages to better resource management, there’s no better time to support your team in BattleBit than with 2.1.3. You’ll also experience less latency with the brand-new regional filter in the server browser. It isn’t all about the gameplay after all, but also a player’s quality of life.
The devs say that the update is a “work in progress,” implying that more similar changes are in store for future patches. With 2.1.3, there are plenty of adjustments to both gameplay features and aesthetics. That’s right, you’ll get to see a retextured BattleBit. From better models to more immersive environments, the graphics got a massive overhaul with this release. That’s not all, though. You can even select a dark flashbang option in your settings.
BattleBit patch notes – 2.1.3 update – Tuesday, September 12, 2023
If you want a more detailed look at the update and its accompanying changes, you can find the full patch notes listed on the official BattleBit Remastered Steam page, courtesy of developers SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse.
Gameplay
- Support players will now be able to re-supply players by equipping the ammo box and holding ‘RMB’
- Assault will have 6 bandages instead of 4 bandages
- Support will have 6 bandages instead of 4 bandages
- Engineer will have 6 bandages instead of 4 bandages
- Recon will have 5 bandages instead of 3 bandages
- Engineers now will be able to repair 98% of the damages instead of 50% – 75%
- Players will no longer be able to build hesco walls etc. on the places where you would spawn by spawning on a flag etc.
- You can still place stuff inside the flag, just not at places where people would spawn
- Entering/deploying on tanks will take 2 seconds instead of 4 seconds
- Added input buffer for single-fire weapons
- No more dead clicks
- There will be an icon on barbed wires to indicate if it’s a friendly barbed wire or not
- Dark Flashbang option added to gameplay settings
- Anti Vehicle Grenades will detonate on impact with vehicles now
- Anti Vehicle Grenade/Mine damage to buildings/walls radius reduced to 2 meters
- Grenades will no longer pass through vehicle windows and riot shields
End of round
- End of the round, there will be a leaderboard for the best XXX during voting
- End of the round, random game mode, and random map options will be given on the vote screen
Vehicles
- Transport Vehicle physics slightly improved, more work will be done in this area
- Pilots will no longer be able to pilot helicopters 180º upside down like a spaceship, they will now properly descend when tilted this way
Fixes
- The issue with squadmates being considered in combat when they aren’t should be fixed
- Laggy player movement (for other players) fixed, (needs to be tested)
- Hit detection for mines, claymores, c4, drones fixed
- The player wouldn’t be able to use C4, mines (placed c4s, mines would be ineffective) if they placed them while switching guns quickly and firing fixed
- MK14’s previous velocity change was properly applied
- Ultimax night vision ADS fixed
- A bug where water would render on top of smoke fixed
- Fixed a bug where miniguns would continue to fire if the player who used it disconnected
- Fixed a bug where sniper sway wouldn’t be applied while sitting in vehicles
- A rare bug where player animations wouldn’t play and the player would just float around without any animations fixed
- Rare bug – player spawning with no attachments fixed
- When there’s no room to exit a vehicle, the player will attempt to exit from above
- Vehicle exits causing teleport to the roof of buildings should be fixed
UX / UI
- Server browser and region filters added
- Light/heavy gadgets will be displayed on the game UI
- Favorite servers will no longer disappear when a server changes its name
- The camo and helmets that are unlocked at rank 200 have been moved to Prestige 1, so players can continue using them
- Unable to choose players on the map by clicking their name if they are in a vehicle fixed
- Unlocking “Empty Gadget” fixed
Visuals
- Minor optimization and improvement of environmental models
- This is the first iteration and more models will be updated over time in the future
- Most models received contoured outlines that will improve the sense of space surrounding the player and make it easier to read an object shape in mono-shaded ambient lighting
Weapon adjustments
M9
- Damage increased, from 30 to 32
- Vertical recoil increased, from 0.4 to 0.8
- Horizontal recoil increased, from 0.4 to 0.6
- Fire rate increased, from 400 to 600
- Velocity increased, from 250 to 300
- Sound spread lowered, from 600 to 450
- Draw speed increased, from 1 to 2
- Magazine size increased, from 12 to 13
MP 443
- Damage increased, from 25 to 27
- Horizontal recoil increased, from 0.1 to 0.3
- Velocity increased, from 300 to 350
- Fire rate increased, from 700 to 750
- Sound spread lowered, from 600 to 450
- Draw speed increased, from 1 to 2
- Magazine size increased, from 16 to 17
USP
- Damage increased, from 25 to 30
- Vertical recoil increased, from 0.4 to 0.7
- Horizontal recoil increased, from 0.4 to 0.5
- Velocity increased, from 250 to 320
- Fire rate increased, from 500 to 650
- Sound spread lowered, from 600 to 450
- Draw speed increased, from 1 to 2
- Magazine size increased, from 12 to 15
Glock 18
- Damage increased, from 17 to 19
- Sound spread lowered, from 600 to 450
- Draw speed increased, from 1 to 1.75
- Magazine size increased, from 16 to 19
Unica
- Light damage increased, from 0 to 10
- Vertical recoil lowered, from 6 to 5
- Horizontal recoil lowered, from 4 to 3.5
- First shot kick lowered, from 1.5 to 1.1
- Reload speed increased, from 1 to 1.2 (5s to 4.17s)
- Draw speed increased, from 1 to 1.5
- Headshot multiplier is 1.5x (default was 1.2x for pistols)
RSH12
- Damage increased, from 60 to 70
- Light damage increased, from 5 to 30
- Vertical recoil lowered, from 9 to 5
- Horizontal recoil increased, from 4 to 5
- First shot kick lowered, from 1.5 to 1.1
- Velocity increased, from 350 to 550
- Accuracy increased, from 73.75 to 78.75
- Reload speed increased, from 1 to 1.2 (4.93s to 4.11s)
- Draw speed increased, from 1.2 to 1.3
- Running speed increased, from 1 to 1.06
- Headshot multiplier is 1.5x (default was 1.2x for pistols)
Desert Eagle
- Damage lowered, from 90 to 72
- Light damage lowered, from 40 to 30
- Horizontal recoil increased, from 3.5 to 4
- First shot kick increased, from 1 to 1.1
- Velocity lowered, from 600 to 500
- Running speed increased, from 1 to 1.06
- Magazine size increased, from 6 to 7
- Accuracy lowered, from 85 to 78.75
- Draw speed increased, from 1 to 1.3
- Headshot multiplier is 1.5x (default was 1.2x for pistols)
MP7
- Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 40
- Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140
UMP45
- Damage increased from 28 to 35
- Vertical recoil increased from 1 to 1.3
- Horizontal recoil increased from 0.65 to 0.9
- Fire rate reduced from 700 to 650
- Damage fall-off START reduced from 50 to 20
- Damage fall-off END reduced from 200 to 140
PP2000
- Horizontal recoil increased, from 0.5 to 0.7
- Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 20
- Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140
PP19
- Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 40
- Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 150
Kriss Vector
- Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 150
MP5
- Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 20
- Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140
Honey Badger
- Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 150
P90
- Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 20
- Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140
Scorpion
- Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140
L86A1
- Damage reduced from 32 to 31
- Vertical recoil reduced from 1.4 to 1.2
- Horizontal recoil reduced from 1.4 to 1
- Velocity increased from 600 to 650
- Reload speed increased from 1 to 1.05
M249
- ADS time reduced from 0.35 to 0.3
- Running speed increased from 0.9 to 0.925
