The best Indian VPN services in 2022

So you’re looking for the best Indian VPN? We thought you might be. Call it a hunch. Well, we’ve picked out five top providers that will give you a chance to connect through an Indian server when outside the country. To clarify, these are services with Indian servers, rather than VPN businesses based in India.

If you do plan on using an Indian VPN service, then there’s something that you need to keep in mind. Servers which are physically located in India cannot provide you with the same level of privacy as those located in certain other countries due to Indian laws. VPN providers who have physical servers located in India are required to keep logs on the activities of those using them.

If your priority is something other than privacy, then that won’t be a problem. That said, if you want the most private VPN services, then you’ll have to pick one that uses virtual servers instead. Fortunately, many of the best VPN services offer virtual servers, and we have recommendations for both kinds below.

The best Indian VPN services are:

1. The best Indian VPN

Our choice for the best Indian VPN service is ExpressVPN. Our reasons for choosing it are twofold – firstly, it’s genuinely one of the best VPN services all-round, and secondly, it uses virtual servers located in the UK and Singapore in order to ensure that your online activities can remain private.

Meanwhile, ExpressVPN is also well regarded due to the fact that it refreshes its servers IP addresses at a more frequent rate than many of its competitors. What this means is that the chances of different services being blocked when you use the VPN are lower, because they’d have to keep blocking the newly refreshed IPs. Though this is definitely a good option, it does cost a little more than others, so if you have a tighter budget, one of our other picks might be more appealing.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

2. The best VPN for streaming in India

If you’re an Indian citizen who finds themselves travelling around the world a lot, we recommend CyberGhost as the best VPN for streaming in India. It’s no fun when you’re abroad and find out that the show you want to catch up with is only available in your home region.

We wouldn’t recommend this as a pro-privacy choice, because CyberGhost’s Indian servers are not virtual, and are located in Mumbai, so Indian laws apply. Nonetheless, as it offers compatibility with all the major streaming platforms, it’s great if you’re a big fan of movies and TV shows.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

3. The best India VPN for multiple devices

Private Internet Access is one of those VPN providers that really hits the sweet spot of both offering something that’s pretty substantial, while also not charging crazy amounts of money for it. With virtual servers for India, this is the one to go for if you care about privacy, but don’t have huge sums to spare.

A big selling point for Private Internet Access is the fact that it allows customers to use up to ten simultaneous connections. This should be enough to protect the privacy of most households, and is about double what a lot of other providers offer. The final cherry on top of this privacy pie is built-in ad-blocking functionality, and who doesn’t want that? Adverts – more like badverts, right?

Private Internet Access features Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

4. The best cheap VPN for India

Though generally speaking, Ivacy VPN is a good option for anybody seeking privacy, when it comes to India, its servers are located in Mumbai and so not quite up to the standard that you usually get from it. However, if your priorities lie elsewhere, and you don’t have a huge budget, then this might just be the best cheap VPN service you come across.

As we have partnered with Ivacy, we are able to provide our readers with an exclusive deal: five years of VPN cover for what works out as just $1 a month. Considering that quality of Ivacy’s service, that’s a really fantastic price and significantly lower than what you’ll get from similar services on the same level. It does mean committing for five years, but considering how little it costs, the up-front price isn’t all that high either.

Ivacy VPN features Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

We carefully put this list together by considering the overall quality of the different VPN services. We looked at what they have to offer in terms of India servers, and contrasted that all against the needs of different VPN customers. While we reckon that ExpressVPN is the number one option, we recognise that it might not be best for everyone, hence the inclusion of the additional providers.

