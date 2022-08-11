Best Canadian VPN for gaming, streaming, and more in 2022

Are you looking for the best Canadian VPN? Well, we have what you’re looking for. Whether you’re someone who wants a service that happens to have some good servers in Canada, or someone who wants to sign up to one whose headquarters are located in Canada, we’ve got a list of recommendations for you.

These Canadian VPN services will protect your private data while you browse the internet, while also potentially helping to boost your connection speeds by limiting artificial slowdown from your internet services provider (ISP) when you use a lot of bandwidth. Most importantly, they also all have dedicated servers based in The Great White North.

If you’re a Canadian citizen, these VPNs will be really useful for connecting from your native region while travelling abroad. If you’re overseas, and you want to access your internet banking account, it can help stop a suspicious activity alert. Additionally, if you just fancy catching up on your favourite TV shows, it’ll enable you to access the library of content for your region.

The best Canadian VPN services are:

1. The best Canadian VPN

Our choice for the best Canadian VPN is TunnelBear, and our reason for choosing it is that it is one of the few major VPN providers which is actually located in Canada, rather than just having dedicated Canadian servers. This is going to be an appealing to any Canadian readers who want a service based in their home country.

As for the quality of the service itself, TunnelBear has a no-logs policy, so you know it’s not keeping tabs on your online activity, and offers a selection of over 2,600 servers in more than 49 countries. Its server range might not be quite as broad as others, and it only allows up to five simultaneous connections, but it’s your best option if you want a service located in Canada. As an additional bonus, it also offers a free VPN plan for anyone who doesn’t want to pay for a subscription.

TunnelBear features Locations 2,600+ servers in 49 countries Services unblocked None Free trial length Has a free version that can be used indefinitely, but is limited to 500MB of data per month Money-back guarantee None, refunds assessed on a case-by-case basis Simultaneous connections Five Router support No

2. The best VPN with Canadian servers

If you’re after the best VPN with servers located in Canada, then our recommendation is ExpressVPN, a service that’s genuinely among the best of the best in the VPN world. This provider has servers in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, plus around 3,000 more in other locations all over the world.

Part of what makes ExpressVPN such an appealing VPN provider is the fact that it refreshes the IP addresses of its servers at a faster rate than many of its competitors. Additionally, it uses a number of different protocols, and then determines which will be the best for your network in order to ensure maximum performance. It’s definitely one of the costlier VPNs, but if you can afford, it could be well worth it.

ExpressVPN features Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

3. The best VPN for streaming in Canada

If you’re someone who wants to be able to access Canadian streaming services when elsewhere in the world, then our top choice for you is CyberGhost. Generally speaking, we’d say that it’s the best VPN for streaming because of its compatibility with most major streaming services, but it’s good for Canada in particular, due to having 486 servers located in that country.

If you’re not entirely sure about whether or not you’re ready to commit to a VPN service, you could try out the CyberGhost VPN free trial. If that doesn’t feel like enough time, you’ll be pleased to hear that it has a 45-day money-back guarantee, giving you a month and a half in which you can claim a full refund if you need to.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in over 90 countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

4. The fastest VPN for Canada

NordVPN has done a good job of cementing itself as the de facto VPN service for a lot of people, and that’s partially down to the fact that it is genuinely one of the fastest VPN services around. With average download speeds of 65.79Mbit/s across its servers, you may find that it enhances your connection speeds.

NordVPN has hundreds of servers located in Canada, so it’s an excellent choice for anyone who’s looking for a speedy Canadian IP. As a cherry on the top of this privacy pie, it uses the WireGuard Protocol, which enables it to encrypt your data much more quickly than many of its competitors.

NordVPN features Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

5. The best VPN with free trial for Canada

It makes sense to want to try out a VPN before deciding to commit to it for an extended period of time. Unfortunately, many of the big providers don’t offer a free trial, but with Surfshark, you can get a whole week for free. This gives you plenty of time to get to grips with it, make sure it does everything you need it to do, and determine whether it’s worth the cash.

With servers in Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto, it’s great for anyone who requires a Canadian connection point. Another of Surfshark’s strengths is the fact that it allows for an unlimited number of simultaneous connections, so a single subscription could easily protect your entire household.

Surfshark features Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

We put this list together by carefully considering the strengths of different VPN providers and then comparing that against the needs of VPN users, and each service’s connections to Canada. TunnelBear is our choice for the best VPN provider located in Canada, but all the others offer fantastic services with servers in Canada. We’re sure that at least one of these will be appropriate, whatever your needs.

You might also be interested in our guides on the best VPN deals, and the best cheap VPN if you’re working with a tight budget.