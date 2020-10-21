Borderlands 3 Amara skill tree: all the mystical Siren’s abilities revealed

Amara’s skills trees in Borderlands 3 let you get up close and personal with ground-shaking elemental destruction and high-impact melee damage to bring down all the Skags, Bandits, and Jabbers you’ll find throughout Pandora and other neighbouring Borderlands 3 planets.

Amara is the siren, and one of the four Vault Hunters in Borderlands 3. Amara is the only returning class from Borderlands 2, and with that comes great responsibility, she’s taking the place of other previously playable Borderlands 3 characters Maya and Lilith. But, Amara’s skills and abilities focus on offensive, damage-driving abilities and Rush stacks.

The most eye-catching powers on Amara’s skill list looks to be Phasecast, which sends an astral projection that deals damage as it runs forward and a passive ones such as Do Harm which gives Amara a stack of Rush, which is then consumed when you activate your action skill to add bonus damage. So there’s plenty of scope already for various Borderlands 3 builds, but here all the Borderlands 3 Amara skills and how many unlock tiers they have. We’ve also added Amara’s 4th skill tree.

Amara’s skill trees for Borderlands 3 are:

Enlightened Force

Skill tree:

Trust in Yourself (5): Whenever an enemy breaks Amara’s shield, she gains increased reload speed, charge speed, and weapon swap speed for a short time. This effect is doubles id Amara’s shield is broken by a melee attack.

Whenever an enemy breaks Amara’s shield, she gains increased reload speed, charge speed, and weapon swap speed for a short time. This effect is doubles id Amara’s shield is broken by a melee attack. No Mistakes in Nature (5): Whenever Amara inflicts a status effect on an enemy, she gains increased melee damage for a short time.

Whenever Amara inflicts a status effect on an enemy, she gains increased melee damage for a short time. Heavy Rain (5): Amara’s weapons gain increased projectile speed and splash damage.

Amara’s weapons gain increased projectile speed and splash damage. Go With the Flow (3): Whenever Amara freezes an enemy, she gains increased movement speed and weapons damage for a short time.

Whenever Amara freezes an enemy, she gains increased movement speed and weapons damage for a short time. Unweave the Rainbow (3): Amara deals bonus damage of her attuned element whenever she deals melee damage or splash damage to frozen enemies.

Amara deals bonus damage of her attuned element whenever she deals melee damage or splash damage to frozen enemies. Ebb and Flow (3): Whenever Amara kills an enemy with a melee attack, she gains a portion of the damage dealt back as health.

Whenever Amara kills an enemy with a melee attack, she gains a portion of the damage dealt back as health. Combo Breaker (1): Killing an enemy with melee damage has a chance to reset Amara’s action skill cooldown.

Killing an enemy with melee damage has a chance to reset Amara’s action skill cooldown. Joyful Freedom (5): After activating her action skill, Amara gains increased melee damage for a short time.

After activating her action skill, Amara gains increased melee damage for a short time. Burn Both Ends (5): After activating her action skill, Amara gains increased threat for a short time, drawing the attention of all enemies in a huge radius. Whenever Amara is adealt damage by an enemy, she gains increased damage for a short time. This effect stacks.

After activating her action skill, Amara gains increased threat for a short time, drawing the attention of all enemies in a huge radius. Whenever Amara is adealt damage by an enemy, she gains increased damage for a short time. This effect stacks. Body and Mind (3): Kill skill. Amara’s melee attacks deal bonus splash damage for a short time.

Kill skill. Amara’s melee attacks deal bonus splash damage for a short time. Free the Soul (1): Kill Skill. Whenever Amara kills a frozen enemy, splinters fly out from that enemy and home to nearby enemies, dealing cryo damage. This skill has a short cooldown.

Kill Skill. Whenever Amara kills a frozen enemy, splinters fly out from that enemy and home to nearby enemies, dealing cryo damage. This skill has a short cooldown. Atman (3): Amara gains increased skill damage.

Amara gains increased skill damage. Clear the Mind (1): Kill Skill. After killing an enemy Amara ignores enemies elemental damage resistance for a short time. This does not affect elemental immunity.

Augments:

Phaseflare: Amara summons an Orb of Elemental Energy that deals constant elemental damage to nearby enemies. Pressing V near the Orb causes it to fly forwards towards and enemy and damage them. Additionally, every time Amara uses a melee attack on the Orb, it gains increased damage based on the damage she dealt to it. Pressing F causes the Orb to return to Amara.

Amara summons an Orb of Elemental Energy that deals constant elemental damage to nearby enemies. Pressing V near the Orb causes it to fly forwards towards and enemy and damage them. Additionally, every time Amara uses a melee attack on the Orb, it gains increased damage based on the damage she dealt to it. Pressing F causes the Orb to return to Amara. Glow Up: Instead of dealing splash damage to enemies, Amara’s Orb grants nearby allies health regeneration. Amara may also press V while near the Orb to send it to a downed ally, granting them a second wind.

Instead of dealing splash damage to enemies, Amara’s Orb grants nearby allies health regeneration. Amara may also press V while near the Orb to send it to a downed ally, granting them a second wind. Cold Hearted: Converts Amara’s action skill to cryo damage.

Converts Amara’s action skill to cryo damage. Shooting Star: Amara summons an Orb of Elemental Energy that deals constant elemental damage to nearby enemies. Pressing V near the Orb causes it to fly forwards towards an enemy and damage them which also increases the amount of overall damage the Orb deals to enemies. Additionally, the Elemental Orb continually fires elemental projectiles at the last enemy Amara damaged. Pressing F causes the Orb to return to Amara.

Amara summons an Orb of Elemental Energy that deals constant elemental damage to nearby enemies. Pressing V near the Orb causes it to fly forwards towards an enemy and damage them which also increases the amount of overall damage the Orb deals to enemies. Additionally, the Elemental Orb continually fires elemental projectiles at the last enemy Amara damaged. Pressing F causes the Orb to return to Amara. Expedite: Whenever Amara kills an enemy with her action skill, she gains increased action skill cooldown rate until she activates her action skill again. Cooldown rate: +30% per enemy killed.

Whenever Amara kills an enemy with her action skill, she gains increased action skill cooldown rate until she activates her action skill again. Cooldown rate: +30% per enemy killed. Light Fantastic: Amara summons an Orb of Elemental Energy that deals constant elemental damage to nearby enemies. Whenever Amara damages an enemy, the Elemental Orb gains increased damage. Pressing F causes the Orb to return to Amara. Impact damage: 18. Area Damage: 4 per second. Duration: 24 seconds. Cooldown: 44 seconds.

Brawl

Skill tree:

One With Nature (5): Amara gains increased max health and elemental damage resistance to her action skill element

Amara gains increased max health and elemental damage resistance to her action skill element Personal Space (3): Amara’s weapon shots do bonus damage based on the distance to her target. The close the target, the greater the bonus

Amara’s weapon shots do bonus damage based on the distance to her target. The close the target, the greater the bonus Clarity (5): Amara constantly regenerates health. The lower her health, the more powerful her regeneration. After using an action skill this bonus is doubled for a few seconds

Amara constantly regenerates health. The lower her health, the more powerful her regeneration. After using an action skill this bonus is doubled for a few seconds Arms Deal (5): Amara deals increased splash damage and takes reduced splash damage

Amara deals increased splash damage and takes reduced splash damage Root to Rise (5): Amara gains increased max health

Amara gains increased max health Helping Hand(s) (5): For a few seconds after using her action skill, Amara’s arms remain active and grant her damage reduction

For a few seconds after using her action skill, Amara’s arms remain active and grant her damage reduction Mindfulness (3): Whenever Amara takes damage she gains a stack of mindfulness. For every stack Amara gains improved shield regeneration delay and movement speed. Stacks decay after a few seconds

Whenever Amara takes damage she gains a stack of mindfulness. For every stack Amara gains improved shield regeneration delay and movement speed. Stacks decay after a few seconds Find Your Center (1): Amara gains increased melee damage. Additionally, for a few seconds after using her action skill, Amara gains increased melee range

Amara gains increased melee damage. Additionally, for a few seconds after using her action skill, Amara gains increased melee range Vigor (3): Killing an enemy with Amara’s action skill grants all allies increased movement speed for a few seconds. This effect stacks

Killing an enemy with Amara’s action skill grants all allies increased movement speed for a few seconds. This effect stacks Samara (3): Whenever Amara deals damage to an enemy with her action skill, she adds a stack of Samsara, For every stack Amara gains increased gun damage and health regeneration after a few seconds

Do unto Others: Whenever an enemy damages Amara, she automatically throws an energy orb back at them, dealing action skill elemental damage

Whenever an enemy damages Amara, she automatically throws an energy orb back at them, dealing action skill elemental damage Job Cross: Whenever Amara deals melee damage to an enemy she gains increased action skill damage and increased weapon damage for a few seconds

Whenever Amara deals melee damage to an enemy she gains increased action skill damage and increased weapon damage for a few seconds Guardian Angel: When Amara enters fight for your life, she immediately gains second wind, restores her health, and creates an action skill elemental nova that knocks back nearby enemies. This skill has a long cooldown

When Amara enters fight for your life, she immediately gains second wind, restores her health, and creates an action skill elemental nova that knocks back nearby enemies. This skill has a long cooldown Blitz: Melee override. Press the melee button to make Amara dash a short distance forward and perform a special melee strike, dealing elemental melee damage. If a Blitz melee attack kills an enemy. Blitz’s cooldown is immediately reset

Augments:

Phaseslam: Amara leaps into the air and Slams the ground, dealing damage to all nearby enemies and knocking them up

Amara leaps into the air and Slams the ground, dealing damage to all nearby enemies and knocking them up Blight Tiger: Converts Amara’s action skill to corrosive damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill

Converts Amara’s action skill to corrosive damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill Revelation: Amara’s action skill now creates a Nova when it damages enemies

Amara’s action skill now creates a Nova when it damages enemies Fracture: Amara summons a handful of fists that erupt from the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of Amara

Amara summons a handful of fists that erupt from the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of Amara Downfall: Amara leaps into the air and shoots an elemental beam below her briefly, followed by a slam

Amara leaps into the air and shoots an elemental beam below her briefly, followed by a slam Glamour: Enemies damaged by Amara’s action skill become confused and temporarily attack their allies. However action skill cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the grasped target are confused as well

Mystical assault

Skill tree:

Do Harm (5): Killing an enemy grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill

Killing an enemy grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill Fast Hand(s) (3): Amara’s reload speed, weapon swap speed, and mode switch speed are improved

Amara’s reload speed, weapon swap speed, and mode switch speed are improved Violent Tapestry (5): Applying an elemental effect grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara’s elemental effect chance is temporarily increased

Applying an elemental effect grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara’s elemental effect chance is temporarily increased Alacrity (5): Amara gains increased reload speed for every stack of Rush. After consuming Rush stacks, this bonus is increased for a few seconds

Amara gains increased reload speed for every stack of Rush. After consuming Rush stacks, this bonus is increased for a few seconds Transcend (3): Amara gains increased accuracy and critical hit bonus for a few seconds after activating her action skill

Amara gains increased accuracy and critical hit bonus for a few seconds after activating her action skill Restless (5): Amara gains increased action cooldown rate

Amara gains increased action cooldown rate Ascendant (1): All action skill augments gain increased effects

All action skill augments gain increased effects From Rest (3): Amara gains improved fire rate and charge time

Amara gains improved fire rate and charge time Laid Bare (3): Enemies take increased damage from all sources for a few seconds after being damaged by Amara’s action skill

Enemies take increased damage from all sources for a few seconds after being damaged by Amara’s action skill Wrath (3): Amara gains increased gun damage. This effect is increased after she activates her action skill for a few seconds

Remnant (3): When Amara kills an enemy with a gun or action skill, she creates a homing projectile that seeks out a new enemy dealing her action skill elemental damage. Any overkill damage is added to the projectile’s damage

When Amara kills an enemy with a gun or action skill, she creates a homing projectile that seeks out a new enemy dealing her action skill elemental damage. Any overkill damage is added to the projectile’s damage Awakening (3): Amara’s Rush stacks gain increased effectiveness

Amara’s Rush stacks gain increased effectiveness Avatar (1): Amara’s action skill can be activated while it’s cooling down. This skill may only be used once per completed cooldown. Additionally, increases Amara’s Max Rush stacks

Augments:

Phasecast: Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path

Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path Soul Sap: A portion of all damage dealt by Amara’s action skill is returned to her or a nearby ally as health

A portion of all damage dealt by Amara’s action skill is returned to her or a nearby ally as health Reverberation: Amara sends forward an Astral Porjection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Astral Projection deals increased damage for every enemy it hits

Amara sends forward an Astral Porjection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Astral Projection deals increased damage for every enemy it hits Stillness of Mind: Enemies damaged by Amara’s action skill become phaselocked until they are damaged or the duration ends. However, action skill cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the grasped target are phaselocked

Enemies damaged by Amara’s action skill become phaselocked until they are damaged or the duration ends. However, action skill cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the grasped target are phaselocked Deliverance: Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Whenever Amara’s Astral Projection hits an enemy, it releases homing elemental projectiles that trigger her action skill elemental effect on enemies

Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Whenever Amara’s Astral Projection hits an enemy, it releases homing elemental projectiles that trigger her action skill elemental effect on enemies Tandava: Amara sends forward an Astral Projection of herself. When it hits a target, it explodes. damaging all nearby enemies

fist of the elements

Skill tree:

Anima (5): Amara’s elemental effects deal increased damage over time and have increased duration. Her action skill elemental effect deals further increased damage

Amara’s elemental effects deal increased damage over time and have increased duration. Her action skill elemental effect deals further increased damage Steady Hands(s) (3): Amara gains increased weapon handling and accuracy

Amara gains increased weapon handling and accuracy Infusion (5): Convert a portion of damage dealt by Amara’s weapons into her action skill element

Convert a portion of damage dealt by Amara’s weapons into her action skill element Tempest: Amara deals increased elemental damage. Shock damage is further increased

Amara deals increased elemental damage. Shock damage is further increased Illuminated Fist: Amara gains increased melee damage and her melee damage is converted to her action skill element

Amara gains increased melee damage and her melee damage is converted to her action skill element Wildfire: Whenever Amara applies an elemental effect to an enemy, it has a chance to spread to a nearby enemy

Whenever Amara applies an elemental effect to an enemy, it has a chance to spread to a nearby enemy Dread: Amara’s gun damage is increased for a few seconds after an enemy is grasped. Whenever any player kills a grasped enemy, their current weapon is instantly reloaded.

Amara’s gun damage is increased for a few seconds after an enemy is grasped. Whenever any player kills a grasped enemy, their current weapon is instantly reloaded. Indiscriminate: Amara’s bullets that damage enemies have a chance to ricochet and deal decreased damage to other nearby enemies. Ricochet chance and damage are increased if the target is currently affected by Phasegrasp or Stillness of Mind

Amara’s bullets that damage enemies have a chance to ricochet and deal decreased damage to other nearby enemies. Ricochet chance and damage are increased if the target is currently affected by Phasegrasp or Stillness of Mind Deep Well: Amara gains increased magazine size with elemental weapons

Amara gains increased magazine size with elemental weapons Catharsis: Whenever Amara triggers an elemental effect on an enemy, when that enemy dies that enemy explodes, dealing her attuned element damage along with any other element that is currently inflicted upon that enemy. This skill has a short cooldown

Whenever Amara triggers an elemental effect on an enemy, when that enemy dies that enemy explodes, dealing her attuned element damage along with any other element that is currently inflicted upon that enemy. This skill has a short cooldown Sustainment: Amara gains Life Steal whenever she deals elemental damage with her weapon

Amara gains Life Steal whenever she deals elemental damage with her weapon Conflux: Whenever Amara applies an elemental effect to an enemy, she gains a chance to randomly electrocute, burn, or melt that enemy

Whenever Amara applies an elemental effect to an enemy, she gains a chance to randomly electrocute, burn, or melt that enemy Forceful Expression: Amara’s guns deal bonus elemental damage, based on her action skill element

Augments:

Phasegrasp: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Some enemies are immune to being grasped and instantly take damage instead

Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Some enemies are immune to being grasped and instantly take damage instead Soulfire: Converts Amara’s action skill to fire damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill

Converts Amara’s action skill to fire damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill The Eternal Fist: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Whenever the grasped enemy is killed, up to three new targets can be sought out and grasped

Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Whenever the grasped enemy is killed, up to three new targets can be sought out and grasped Allure: Amara’s action skill creates singularities that pull in enemies

Amara’s action skill creates singularities that pull in enemies Ties that Bind: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Enemies near the grasped target are linked, and any damage dealt to a linked target is shared between all other linked targets.

Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Enemies near the grasped target are linked, and any damage dealt to a linked target is shared between all other linked targets. Fist Over Matter: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. After grasping the targeted enemy, large fists appear and constantly smash the area, dealing damage to nearby enemies

Related: What we know about the Borderlands 3 weapons

There you go, those are all three Borderlands 3 Amara skill trees. While you’re waiting to scratch that itchy trigger finger, check out the best FPS games on PC. Or, if you’re excited to progress through more skill trees, try the best RPGs around. Either way, there’s certainly a lot to get your head around as to the kind of abilities you can look forward to trying out in third Borderlands chapter.