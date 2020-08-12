Borderlands 3 characters: all the playable and non-playable characters in Borderlands 3

Who are the Borderlands 3 characters? Gearbox’s beloved looter shooter has been in the world for almost a year now and its character roster is certainly larger than that of most games. As well as the four playable Borderlands 3 characters, there are also a wide range of characters aboard the Sanctuary as it sets sail from Pandora and the other Borderlands 3 planets.

Borderlands 3 centres on the uprising of streamer siblings Troy and Tyreen Calypso and their army of psycho fans poised to fight a battle against Pandora’s corporations. They have a new army, The Children of the Vault, which has its own weapon class and parodies the power and responsibility that real-life streamers possess.

With the villains and their marauding psycho army in place, what other Borderlands 3 characters are braving the battle against the Calypso twins? We’ve compiled this list of Borderlands 3 playable and non-playable characters, including the return of a few favourites from previous games, to give you a head start in your vault hunting adventures.

Borderlands 3 playable characters

Amara The Siren

Amara is Borderlands 3’s Siren, taking the role from Maya and Lilith in Borderlands 2. Her distinctive tattoos and no-nonsense attitude make her a certified badass. Amara’s devastating attacks focus on dealing as much damage as possible and she also makes use of her various phasing abilities to gain the upper hand in battle. Amara possesses a number of abilities that can be used to help out her teammates and can even turn enemies against each other.

You can check out the full Amara skill trees here.

FL4K The Beastmaster

FL4K is a self-aware AI who has a unique connection with the various beasts that roam the world of Pandora. He can make use of his three loyal pets to give him a helping hand in the heat of battle: the Jabber Sidekick, the Spiderant Centurion and the Guard Skag. This combined with FL4K’s high firearm damage and critical hit prowess, make him a formidable foe that no bandit would want to face. FL4K’s creature companions also make him the perfect choice for solo play.

You can take a look at the full FL4K skill trees here.

Moze the Gunner

Moze is an ex-soldier of the Vladof army who escaped with her BFF, Iron Bear, who just so happens to be a 15-tonne mech. She focuses on explosive, high-damage attacks and can call on her battle-hardened best friend to give her a helping hand. When Moze is piloting Iron Bear, she offers a huge damage output and can take a fair few hits before she gets into trouble. However, movement is significantly slower in the mech so, if you find yourself in a situation where speed is paramount, you may have to hop out of your snug metallic shell.

You can find the full Moze skill trees here.

Zane the Operative

Zane is a semi-retired hitman with so much experience in the assassin world that he might even be able to teach Agent 47 a thing or two. Zane’s focus is on precision shots and critical damage. Whether you want to focus on smart defensive strategies or a dangerous offensive approach, his versatile skill trees offer a wide range of playstyles. One of these trees, the appropriately named Doubled Agent tree, allows you to create a decoy Zane that will fire upon enemies and draw their fire away from you. While Zane’s damage might not match that of some of the other playable characters, his flexibility and 007-esque gadgets make him a solid choice for any player.

You can spy on the full Zane skill trees here.

If you’re wondering which playable class is best for you, check out our guide to the best Borderlands 3 classes. You can also find out the best Borderlands 3 builds to ensure you get the most out of each character and their distinctive abilities.

Borderlands 3 Non-Playable Characters

Villains

Tyreen Calypso – She is the main antagonist of Borderlands 3 and, along with her brother Troy, leads the Children of the Vault faction. Tyreen is a Siren and possesses the ability to drain power from other beings.

– She is the main antagonist of Borderlands 3 and, along with her brother Troy, leads the Children of the Vault faction. Tyreen is a Siren and possesses the ability to drain power from other beings. Troy Calypso – Troy is the secondary antagonist of the game and, you guessed it, Tyreen’s brother. He is the only known male siren and possesses a highly sadistic and cocky attitude.

main Inhabitants of the Sanctuary

Claptrap – Technically written as CL4P-TP, this iconic robot provides some comic relief to the dangerous world of Pandora.

– Technically written as CL4P-TP, this iconic robot provides some comic relief to the dangerous world of Pandora. Crazy Earl – This NPC, voiced by Randy Pitchford, offers a number of side missions for your Vault Hunter to take on.

– This NPC, voiced by Randy Pitchford, offers a number of side missions for your Vault Hunter to take on. Lilith – Returning from Borderlands 2, Lilith is one of the six Sirens who inhabit the world of Borderlands.

– Returning from Borderlands 2, Lilith is one of the six Sirens who inhabit the world of Borderlands. Marcus Kincaid – This merchant character owns all the Weapon Vending machines in the game.

– This merchant character owns all the Weapon Vending machines in the game. Maya – This character, who was playable in Borderlands 2, is another of the six Sirens in the game world.

– This character, who was playable in Borderlands 2, is another of the six Sirens in the game world. Patricia Tannis – This rather introverted NPC plays an important role in helping the Vault Hunters to take down the Calypso Twins.

Main DLC Characters