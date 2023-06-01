Brookhaven codes June 2023

What are the new Brookhaven codes? Brookhaven is one of the most popular sandbox games on the Roblox platform, giving you the chance to meet up with friends and explore the town’s bustling streets and sleepy suburbs. Our Brookhaven codes can put a little pep in your step as you act out different scenarios with some free music for your portable speakers.

Brookhaven offers a ton of freedom, so there are no pesky limitations to sidestep – you can snap up new houses and tear up the tarmac with a variety of cars and bikes. Our Brookhaven codes grant you access to a whole playlist of popular tunes to serve as your soundtrack while you’re at it. We’ve also got Doors codes, King Legacy codes, and Anime Adventures codes if you’re on the hunt for all the best goodies available across the Roblox platform.

New Brookhaven codes

Here are the latest Brookhaven codes:

1003325030 – XXXTentacion, Carry On

– XXXTentacion, Carry On 1243143051 – Jingle Oof

– Jingle Oof 1259050178 – A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox

– A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox 1321038120 – Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes

– Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes 1326909345 – XXXTentacion, Jocelyn Flores

– XXXTentacion, Jocelyn Flores 143666548 – Mii Channel Music

– Mii Channel Music 154664102 – You’ve Been Trolled

– You’ve Been Trolled 1725273277 – Frank Ocean, Chanel

– Frank Ocean, Chanel 1845016505 – Believer

– Believer 186317099 – 2Pac, Life Goes On

– 2Pac, Life Goes On 189105508 – Frozen, Let It Go

– Frozen, Let It Go 1894066752 – BTS, Fake Love

– BTS, Fake Love 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance

– The Kitty Cat Dance 225150067 – Baby Bash, Suga Suga

– Baby Bash, Suga Suga 249672730 – Illijiah, On My Way

– Illijiah, On My Way 2623209752 – Ski Mask The Slump God, Nuketown

– Ski Mask The Slump God, Nuketown 292861322 – Snoop Dogg, Drop It Like It’s Hot

– Snoop Dogg, Drop It Like It’s Hot 3340674075 – Lil Nas X, Panini

– Lil Nas X, Panini 3400778682 – Pokémon Sword and Shield Gym theme

– Pokémon Sword and Shield Gym theme 4591688095 – Justin Beiber, Yummy

– Justin Beiber, Yummy 4982789390 – The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

– The Weeknd, Blinding Lights 5145539495 – Tina Turner, What’s Love Got to Do with It

– Tina Turner, What’s Love Got to Do with It 521116871 – Doja Cat, Say So

– Doja Cat, Say So 5253604010 – Capone, Oh No

– Capone, Oh No 5315279926 – Tones and I, Bad Child

– Tones and I, Bad Child 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent, Overwhelmed

– Royal & the Serpent, Overwhelmed 5619169255 – The Weeknd, Save Your Tears

– The Weeknd, Save Your Tears 5760198930 – Clairo, Sofia

– Clairo, Sofia 5925841720 – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre, California Love

– 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre, California Love 5937000690 – Chikatto – Chika Chika

– Chikatto – Chika Chika 614018503 – Pink Fong, Baby Shark

– Pink Fong, Baby Shark 6159978466 – Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me

– Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me 6177409271 – Kim Dracula, Paparazzi

– Kim Dracula, Paparazzi 6403599974 – Kali Uchis, Telepatia

– Kali Uchis, Telepatia 6432181830 – Glass Animals, Heat Wave

– Glass Animals, Heat Wave 6447077697 – PinkPantheress, Pain

– PinkPantheress, Pain 6463211475 – Tesher, Jalebi Baby

– Tesher, Jalebi Baby 6606223785 – Dua Lipa, Levitating

– Dua Lipa, Levitating 6620108916 – Lil Nas X, Call Me By Your Name

– Lil Nas X, Call Me By Your Name 6657083880 – Doja Cat, Kiss Me More

– Doja Cat, Kiss Me More 6678031214 – Polo G, RAPSTAR

– Polo G, RAPSTAR 6760592191 – Skill Sonic, Leave The Door Open

– Skill Sonic, Leave The Door Open 6794553622 – Syko, Brooklyn Blood Pop

– Syko, Brooklyn Blood Pop 6815150969 – The Kid LAROI ft. Justin Bieber, Stay

– The Kid LAROI ft. Justin Bieber, Stay 6833920398 – Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 U

– Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 U 6843558868 – BTS, Butter

– BTS, Butter 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti

– Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti 6957372976 – Bad Bunny, Yonaguni

– Bad Bunny, Yonaguni 748726200 – Casi, No Limit

How do I redeem Brookhaven codes?

You can only redeem Brookhaven codes after you purchase the Music Unlimited pass for 199 Robux. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure your hard-earned currency goes to the right place:

Launch Brookhaven from its official Roblox page

Click on the shopping cart icon on the left-hand side

Select the music speaker from the main menu

Click the pop-up icon description that appears below the menu

Purchase the Music Unlimited pass

Copy and paste your Brookhaven codes where prompted for your Roblox ID

Hit enter to successfully redeem your music tracks

If you’d rather not spend actual money to gather the Robux required for the Music Unlimited pass, we highly recommend dipping into our list of the best PLS Donate codes and setting up a donation stand to raise the Robux funds. Thankfully, the Music Unlimited pass is a one-time purchase – once you have it, you can redeem as many Brookhaven codes as you like.

How do I get more Brookhaven codes?

The best place to get more Brookhaven codes is right here at PCGamesN, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. You can also follow Roblox developer Wolfpaq on Twitter and Discord to be notified whenever new codes are released, but we recommend leaving the hard work to us so you can spend more time strolling around Brookhaven.

That’s all the codes you need to tune into the best beats in Brookhaven. If you’re after the best chart-topping beats available across the platform, be sure to check out the latest Roblox music codes for your boombox and radio. We also have an up-to-date list of Roblox promo codes for some free cosmetics to keep you looking fresh in the best Roblox games, from pasta hats to vampire capes.