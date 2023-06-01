Brookhaven codes June 2023

What are the new Brookhaven codes? Brookhaven is one of the most popular sandbox games on the Roblox platform, giving you the chance to meet up with friends and explore the town’s bustling streets and sleepy suburbs. Our Brookhaven codes can put a little pep in your step as you act out different scenarios with some free music for your portable speakers.
Brookhaven offers a ton of freedom, so there are no pesky limitations to sidestep – you can snap up new houses and tear up the tarmac with a variety of cars and bikes. Our Brookhaven codes grant you access to a whole playlist of popular tunes to serve as your soundtrack while you're at it.
New Brookhaven codes
Here are the latest Brookhaven codes:
- 1003325030 – XXXTentacion, Carry On
- 1243143051 – Jingle Oof
- 1259050178 – A Roblox Rap/Merry Christmas Roblox
- 1321038120 – Billie Eilish, Ocean Eyes
- 1326909345 – XXXTentacion, Jocelyn Flores
- 143666548 – Mii Channel Music
- 154664102 – You’ve Been Trolled
- 1725273277 – Frank Ocean, Chanel
- 1845016505 – Believer
- 186317099 – 2Pac, Life Goes On
- 189105508 – Frozen, Let It Go
- 1894066752 – BTS, Fake Love
- 224845627 – The Kitty Cat Dance
- 225150067 – Baby Bash, Suga Suga
- 249672730 – Illijiah, On My Way
- 2623209752 – Ski Mask The Slump God, Nuketown
- 292861322 – Snoop Dogg, Drop It Like It’s Hot
- 3340674075 – Lil Nas X, Panini
- 3400778682 – Pokémon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 4591688095 – Justin Beiber, Yummy
- 4982789390 – The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
- 5145539495 – Tina Turner, What’s Love Got to Do with It
- 521116871 – Doja Cat, Say So
- 5253604010 – Capone, Oh No
- 5315279926 – Tones and I, Bad Child
- 5595658625 – Royal & the Serpent, Overwhelmed
- 5619169255 – The Weeknd, Save Your Tears
- 5760198930 – Clairo, Sofia
- 5925841720 – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre, California Love
- 5937000690 – Chikatto – Chika Chika
- 614018503 – Pink Fong, Baby Shark
- 6159978466 – Taylor Swift, You Belong With Me
- 6177409271 – Kim Dracula, Paparazzi
- 6403599974 – Kali Uchis, Telepatia
- 6432181830 – Glass Animals, Heat Wave
- 6447077697 – PinkPantheress, Pain
- 6463211475 – Tesher, Jalebi Baby
- 6606223785 – Dua Lipa, Levitating
- 6620108916 – Lil Nas X, Call Me By Your Name
- 6657083880 – Doja Cat, Kiss Me More
- 6678031214 – Polo G, RAPSTAR
- 6760592191 – Skill Sonic, Leave The Door Open
- 6794553622 – Syko, Brooklyn Blood Pop
- 6815150969 – The Kid LAROI ft. Justin Bieber, Stay
- 6833920398 – Olivia Rodrigo, Good 4 U
- 6843558868 – BTS, Butter
- 6887728970 – Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti
- 6957372976 – Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
- 748726200 – Casi, No Limit
How do I redeem Brookhaven codes?
You can only redeem Brookhaven codes after you purchase the Music Unlimited pass for 199 Robux. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure your hard-earned currency goes to the right place:
- Launch Brookhaven from its official Roblox page
- Click on the shopping cart icon on the left-hand side
- Select the music speaker from the main menu
- Click the pop-up icon description that appears below the menu
- Purchase the Music Unlimited pass
- Copy and paste your Brookhaven codes where prompted for your Roblox ID
- Hit enter to successfully redeem your music tracks
If you’d rather not spend actual money to gather the Robux required for the Music Unlimited pass, we highly recommend dipping into our list of the best PLS Donate codes and setting up a donation stand to raise the Robux funds. Thankfully, the Music Unlimited pass is a one-time purchase – once you have it, you can redeem as many Brookhaven codes as you like.
How do I get more Brookhaven codes?
The best place to get more Brookhaven codes is right here at PCGamesN, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. You can also follow Roblox developer Wolfpaq on Twitter and Discord to be notified whenever new codes are released.
That's all the codes you need to tune into the best beats in Brookhaven.