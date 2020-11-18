Wondering what the best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gallo SA12 loadout is? Shotguns in Call of Duty Cold War are secondary weapons, so they’re not as powerful as you might be used to, but still pack a mighty punch when you’ve got the right loadout. There are only two shotguns to choose from in Cold War; the Hauer 77 and Gallo SA12 – the Gallo SA12 has less damage, but a much faster rate of fire, so it’s more suitable for beginners – although you will need to unlock it first. You might also better recognise the Gallo SA12 as the SPAS-12 from earlier CoD games.

Without attachments, the Gallo SA12 will take between two to four shots to kill an enemy from full health, but it is possible to bring this down to a one-hit kill at close range with attachments – we’ll explain how below. Alternatively, you can focus on improving its rate of fire, so you can spam bullets in case of emergency.

The Call of Duty Cold War weapons will be integrated with Call of Duty Warzone on December 10 – so we’ll soon find out how the Gallo SA12 fits in with other Warzone guns.

Here’s our recommended Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Gallo SA12 loadout:

Primary Weapon: Call of Duty Cold War MP5 Loadout

Secondary Weapon: Gallo SA12

24.8” Task Force

STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

No Stock

Speed Tape

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Molotov

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Ninja

Wildcard: Gunfighter

The 24.8” Task Force barrel is what turns the Gallo SA12 into a one-hit kill, with a massive damage boost of +81%. The trade off is -13% Effective Damage Range. Alternatively, you could go for the 21.4” Reinforced Heavy barrel, which increases your Effective Damage Range and – crucially – boosts your already rapid Fire Rate by +16%. It all depends on whether you find yourself needing that damage at range.

The STANAG 12 Rnd Tube gives the Gallo SA12 71% Magazine Ammo Capacity, Max Starting Ammo, and Ammo Capacity, at the cost of -34% Reload Quickness. For such a rapid firing weapon, having this additional capacity is incredibly important. The SWAT 5mw Laser Sight gives you an additional +35% Hip Fire Accuracy at the cost of -8% ADS Time – if this doesn’t suit you, you may want to make use of the Steady Aim Laser, or one of the lights instead.

For your stock, No Stock gives you 40% faster Sprint to Fire Time at the cost of -15% Hip Fire Accuracy – alternatively, you could go for the Marathon Stock, which gives you additional movement speed bonuses alongside a lesser Sprint to Fire time buff, while docking your Hip Fire Accuracy by -20%.

Speed Tape gives you a simple +10% buff to your ADS Time, and has no cons; for an even bigger (30%) buff to your ADS Time you could go for the Airborne Elastic Wrap, but it does impact your Shooting Move Speed and Sprint to Fire Time, so isn’t ideal for the highly mobile and aggressive playstyle that best suits the Gallo SA12 – if you decide to try it out, make sure you’ve chosen No Stock to better mitigate the Sprint to Fire Time reduction.

That’s our favoured Black Ops Cold War Gallo SA12 loadout – if you’re looking for more Cold War info, we’ve got Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War scorestreaks explained – and your guide to the best Call of Duty Cold War perks.