The best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War M16 loadout

Ah, a golden oldie, the M16 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still a strong favourite after our recent playthrough of the beta, so we’ve created a loadout guide for the inevitable popularity of this famous firearm when the Cold War release date drops. With an overwhelming amount of attachments to choose from, picking a setup for this burst tactical rifle can be a little daunting, especially as there are even more loadout options in the Cold War create-a-class system.

It is, however, one of the more lethal rifles and among the best guns in Cold War, mainly due to its versatility on the battlefield in adapting to both long and short range situations. It has superb accuracy, a high burst rate of fire, low recoil, and boasts a decent amount of damage per shot. Although its damage output doesn’t quite stack up to some of the other rifles in Cold War, it’s still a good allrounder, and popular among beginners.

This may need tweaking depending on how the weapon is balanced in the final build of the game, but from our experience of the beta, we’ve put together the best M16 loadout for Cold War.

Best Call of Duty Cold War M16 loadout

The best Call of Duty Cold War M16 Loadout is:

Primary weapon: M16

Sillix Holoscout

Silencer

16.3″ Rapid Fire

Wire Stock

45 RD Speed Mag

Secondary weapon: Gallo SA12

Duckbill Choke

21.4″ Paratrooper

Steady Aim Laser

STANAG 12 Rd Tube

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Frag

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Ghost

Wildcard: Danger Close

The sight is very much up to personal preference, but allows for that little bit of extra range and clarity, which some of the new Cold War maps really need. Some will be perfectly content with the standard iron sights, and if that’s you then we suggest taking the Impact Handle attachment to minimise flinch effect when taking damage. You’ll also be covering a lot of ground and that’s where the Silencer comes in with its 100% radar signature fade – the minor reduction in bullet velocity isn’t too bad in core multiplayer and staying off the radar means it’s easy to go undetected behind enemy lines. Paired with the underbarrel Front Grip for recoil and the Wire Stock for +15% sprint out speed, this loadout can handle transitions between short and long range areas of the map with ease.

These Cold War perks compliment this, with Flak Jacket helping you absorb any explosive damage and therefore avoiding death to random grenades or mines, Scavenger keeping your ammo topped up for lengthy streaks, and Ghost helping you stay completely hidden from Spy Planes. As for the Wildcard, we suggest Danger Close, which provides more ammo upfront as well as extra lethal and tactical equipment.

That’s it for the best M16 loadout in Cold War, and if you don’t get on with this set up, there’s still plenty of other guns to try out such as the Cold War XM4 and Cold War MP5 loadout.