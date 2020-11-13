Call of Duty Cold War evidence – where to find all the evidence in Cold War

Looking for all the evidence in Call of Duty Cold War? Some missions have optional objectives, which usually task you with collecting intel and evidence and piecing it together. Sometimes these evidence tasks are baked into the main campaign missions themselves, or they appear as their own side mission.

Just a warning, there are slight spoilers in this guide as we describe the missions and objectives you’ll face to successfully reach and collect all the evidence in Call of Duty Cold War. Only read on if you’re happy to know where in the story you’ll find each piece of evidence.

Some evidence is easier to track down than others, as the side missions Operation Chaos and Operation Red Circus require you to piece together clues and solve riddles with the evidence you’ve gathered. Fear not, we have guides to locating all the evidence in Call of Duty Cold War so you can focus on finding the Redeemer and the weapon locker key.

Call of Duty Cold War evidence

Here’s all the optional, extra evidence you can gather in Call of Duty Cold War and where to find them.

Operation Chaos: Collect all three pieces of evidence across the campaign to crack a code and unlock Operation Red Circus. Here’s our guide to Operation Chaos – decrypt floppy disk.

Operation Red Circus: Compare the intel you've collected across the campaign to choose suspects who are operating in certain locations. Here's our guide to Operation Red Circus – review suspects.

Redlight, Greenlight: Collect six pieces of intel throughout the level to reveal more information on Operation Greenlight. Here's our guide to Operation Redlight, Greenlight – all six photo intel locations.

For more of an idea of when you’ll come across these levels, check out our guide to how many missions are in Call of Duty Cold War, as well as how long it’ll take you to complete the Cold War campaign.