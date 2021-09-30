Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 6 – everything we know

Looking for the Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 6 release date? A trailer for the latest season dropped earlier this week, marking the return of Russell Adler. In the previous seasons, Adler was captured and brainwashed by Stitch, but his mind has been restored thanks to Alex Mason and his team. With the NATO team back at full power, the squad is ready to uncover the mystery behind the Verdansk bombings.

Judging by the trailer, we anticipate Verdansk is in for a shake up as several buildings located downtown, including the stadium, have been completely destroyed. We’ve seen a few changes to the map – like the satellite crash sites – in previous updates, but the last few Warzone seasons have primarily focused on adding new weapons and addressing the long distance meta. This looks like the most drastic map change we’ve seen in a long time.

Season 6 is likely going to be Verdansk’s swan song, before it’s replaced with the new Warzone map set in the Pacific. If you thought the map changes coming in Season 6 look big, the Vanguard integration may well knock your socks off. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 6, including the release date, which operators are coming to the game, and what weapons are being added.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR SEASON 6 RELEASE DATE

Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 6 begins on October 7. Players have until October 6 to finish off their Season 5 battle pass. To help players reach tier 100 on the battle pass, the devs are launching a double XP event from October 1 to October 4.

CALL OF DUTY Cold War and WARZONE SEASON 6 WEAPONS

The last scene of the Season 6 trailer revealed the three new weapons coming to the game. Frank Woods is holding a LAPA SM-03 SMG, Adler is carrying a Galil assault rifle, and Mason has the Lever Action shotgun. It was theorised by eagle eyed fans that Adler could be carrying a FARA 83, but this has since been debunked.

The LAPA SM-03 has never appeared in a Call of Duty game before, whereas the Galil has featured in every Black Ops game. As for the Lever Action shotgun, this weapon specialises in long distance shooting – incidentally, the Shotgun Bravo was recently nerfed in Warzone for being too powerful from long range. Will these weapons be strong enough to make our best Warzone guns list? We’ll have to wait and see.

CALL OF DUTY WARZONE SEASON 6 MAP CHANGES

It looks like ‘80s Verdansk is going to be slowly demolished, if the bombs in the Season 6 trailer are anything to go by. We already saw the stadium, along with several highrise towers, crumble as explosives brought down most of the downtown area. The trailer also revealed there are more hidden bombs planted around Verdansk, so there’s a good chance we could see other areas fall over the course of the final Cold War season.

The Modern Warfare campaign revealed Verdansk was rebuilt after the Cold War, though it was unclear what this meant back in 2019, before the launch of Warzone. If the bombs continue to blow up parts of the map, this may explain why ‘80s Verdansk doesn’t perfectly resemble modern Verdansk.

CALL OF DUTY WARZONE SEASON 6 OPERATORS

The trailer for Season 6 introduced Lev Kravchenko, the explosives expert working with Vikhor ‘Stitch’ Kuzmin. Kravchenko was one of the original antagonists in the Black Ops series. This season finally confirms Alex Mason is going to be a playable operator, a request fans have been begging for since the Cold War launched. Each season typically launches with three operators, but the final operator for Season 6 has yet to be revealed.

CALL OF DUTY COLD WAR ZOMBIES SEASON 6 MAP

The Cold War Zombies story is set to conclude as Samantha Maxis learns about the powers she developed during her time in the Dark Aether. The strike team working with Maxis hopes they can utilise her powers to put an end to the zombie infestation once and for all. The final round-based map is called ‘Forsaken’ and is set to launch alongside the Season 6 update.

It appears the PhD Flopper Perk-a-Cola power up is returning to Cold War’s Zombies mode, too. It’s been eight years since the original version of PhD Flopper was added to the game, complete with the classic song. Versions of the PhD Flopper have existed in previous Black Ops games, but they have been severely toned down compared to the original.

That’s everything we know about Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 6 so far. There’s still plenty we don’t know about the new season, including what maps and modes are coming to the multiplayer mode, so stay tuned for more updates. Until then, we recommend reading about Call of Duty Vanguard’s release date, as the WW2 game is right around the corner.