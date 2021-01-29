All Warzone bunker codes and locations

Want to know where to find all of the bunkers in Warzone? Most Warzone players have stumbled upon these bunkers at some point, but they aren’t much use to you unless you have the Warzone access codes or red access cards. These bunkers contain incredible amounts of loot, including powerful killstreak rewards, weapons, and enough money to make you instantly rich.

You can find several bunkers located all throughout Verdansk, and it looks like more are being added to the battle royale game as time goes on. Accessing these bunkers can be as simple as knowing the access code, but they can become as complicated as translating Russian numbers to discover what parts of the map you should go to next.

To make matters worse, every other player is conscious of these bunkers and will be on the lookout for anyone trying to access them. You could end up doing all of the hard work, only for another squad to swoop in and take the rewards. With all that out of the way, here’s everything you need to know about the Warzone bunker codes and locations.

WARZONE BUNKER LOCATIONS AND ACCESS CODES

There are 13 bunkers in Warzone. Six of these bunkers can be unlocked using access codes, five bunkers require a Red Access Card, Bunker 11 requires the most steps to open, and the final Airport Bunker doesn’t need anything to access.

Here are the Warzone bunker codes:

Junkyard code – 87624851

– 87624851 Kart Racing Track code – 87624851

– 87624851 BCH TV Station – 27495810

– 27495810 Warzone Farmland code – 49285163

– 49285163 Warzone Prison code – 72948531

– 72948531 Styor Spomenik code – 60274513

WARZONE RED ACCESS CARD BUNKER LOCATIONS

Locked bunkers featuring a green light above the door require a Red Access Card. These cards can be tricky to find as they are a rare item drop – while you can find them in regular crates, they are likely to show up in legendary crates. Fortunately, these access cards can be used to open any of the five locked bunkers. As soon as you’ve picked up an access card, you can head to the closest locked bunker to get started.

Here are the Warzone bunker locations locked behind red access cards:

Crash Site

East of Karst River Quarry

West of Gora Dam

Zordaya Prison Complex

Zozsni Spomenik

WARZONE AIRPORT BUNKER

The Airport Bunker was introduced to Warzone during the Season One Cold War integration. Unlike the other 12 bunkers, you don’t need anything special to access the items within the stronghold. To gain access to the Airport Bunker, simply find the hole on the airport runway and jump in. Skilled players can even parachute directly into the bunker, giving them the perfect opportunity to score late game loot early on.

Unfortunately, this makes it a prime location for hot dropping squads due to the high quality loot. If you try to break into this bunker at the beginning of a match, you should be ready to fight off groups of enemies. Should you escape the bunker alive, there’s a good chance you may be able to find a Red Access Card, allowing you to loot another nearby bunker.

WARZONE BUNKER 11

Bunker 11 is by far the hardest bunker to unlock in Warzone, but the rewards speak for themselves. Not only will you gain access to incredible loot, you can unlock the Mud Drauber MP7 blueprint which isn’t even available to purchase in the in-game store. We highly recommend reading our Bunker 11 Warzone guide which highlights every step needed to unlock this tricky bunker.

WARZONE STADIUM ACCESS CODE

Just like Bunker 11, this is very difficult to access due to the number of players that can very easily ruin your objective. Breaking into the Stadium Bunker requires three keycards, codes from nearby computers, and a method to decipher the hidden code. We already know how lethal the best CR-56 AMAX loadout is, and if you do gain access to the Stadium Bunker, you can find a legendary Enigma CR-56 AMAX blueprint. You can find all of these steps over at our Warzone Stadium access codes guide.

And that’s all the information there is on Warzone bunker codes and locations. It looks like new bunkers can be added to the game completely at random, so it’s worth keeping an eye out on this page for any future updates. If you haven’t done so already, you can find out what the best Warzone loadout drop is, in addition to all of the best Warzone guns.