The best Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War XM4 loadout

Looking for the best Call of Duty Cold War XM4 loadout? There will doubtless be a lot of debate over which assault rifle is best in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, but few will argue that the XM4 is a solid contender. With relatively average stats across the board it might not stand out from the crowd, but its combination of firepower and fire rate mean it drops surprisingly fast for a rifle with manageable recoil and mobility.

Better still, with the right attachments on this assault rifle you can extend its range, mobility, accuracy, magazine capacity, and bullet velocity, making it an even better platform for putting out all of that stopping power. We’ve opted for a generalist build for our best Call of Duty Cold War XM4 loadout, so don’t expect a conversion that makes it a designated marksman rifle or SMG.

We have also added a full build to compliment the best attachments section, in case you’re not sure what perks, field upgrade, lethal and tactical equipment, secondary weapon, and wildcard to select.

Best Call of Duty Cold War XM4 loadout

The best XM4 loadout is:

Primary weapon: XM4

Milstop Reflex

Infantry Compensator

13″ Paratrooper

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Field Agent Grip

Fast Mag

Task Force Rear Grip

Buffer Tube

Secondary weapon: Gallo SA12

Duckbill Choke

21.4″ Paratrooper

Steady Aim Laser

STANAG 12 Rd Tube

No Stock

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Molotov

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Gung-Ho

Wildcard: Gunfighter

The Milstop Reflex is increasingly popular among streamers and we agree: it’s the cleanest optic around. Next up, we’ve gone for the Infantry Compensator as it removes a lot of vertical recoil at the cost of some horizontal wiggle – Cold War guns appear to have a lot more vertical recoil so this is a great tradeoff. The 13″ Paratrooper will make the XM4 incredibly powerful over long ranges, extending the effective range of this assault all the way up to 90 metres, which covers most lines of sight in multiplayer.

The SWAT 5mw Laser Sight can be a lifesaver if you need to fire while flashed or when mantling. While the Infantry Compensator increases our horizontal recoil, you can offset it with the Field Agent Grip, while also buffing your vertical recoil control a little more. Take your pick of the magazine attachments, but we suggest either the standard Fast Mags or the 40 Rd Speed Mag, which both drastically improve reload speed – if you don’t mind taking a hit to your aim down sight speed then the 40 Rd is the way to go. The final two attachments are the Buffer Tube for massively improved sprint out speed and the Task Force Rear Grip to help increase aim down sight speed. Overall, this build improves practically every stat on the gun.

More Cold War guides:

Best Call of Duty Pellington 703 loadout

Best Call of Duty Cold War MP5 loadout

Best Call of Duty Cold War Wildcards

The Gallo SA12 remains our absolute favourite where secondary weapons are concerned – and the build list above will save you countless times. Likewise, the Stimshot and Molotov combo is a favourite for getting back into a fight fast and creating some area denial in a pinch. Finally, the best Cold War perks – take Flak Jacket to save yourself from unceremonious grenade deaths, Scavenger as you’ll chew through ammo in no time, and Gung-Ho for improved mobility and the ability to reload while sprinting.