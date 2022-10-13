Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition skins, campaign early access and more

The Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition is a great way to add some exclusive skins to your collection from day one, and get a leg up on the Warzone 2.0 battle pass, as well as other bonuses for both FPS games. So what’s included? And do they carry over to other Call of Duty games? Read on for all the details you need on the MW2 Vault Edition skins, weapon blueprints, and more.

While preordering the Vault Edition grants you most of the bonuses below from the Modern Warfare 2 release date onwards, the edition and the following rewards will still be available to purchase after that date – aside from the early campaign access of course. But if you do want to get hands on with Task Force 141 a week early, read on to find out more.

Campaign early access

Perhaps the biggest draw for pre-ordering the Vault Edition as soon as possible is the ability to get campaign access a week early. This means you’ll have one week to blitz through the single-player component of Modern Warfare 2, ticking off all the achievements and collectibles, before getting ready to drop into multiplayer when the servers go live on October 28. You’ll meet a lot of the Modern Warfare 2 operators and get to try out some of the best guns before anyone else.

Operator skins

Ghost is, of course, a legendary character from the Modern Warfare series, and while Soap, Price and even Farah hold their own, they all don masks based on the main character in this pack featuring Red Team 141. Task Force 141: Ghost, Soap, Price, and Farah, are all included, with new, intimidating red skins and their own Ghost masks.

The four operator skins will be available to owners of Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition from day one – or whenever the Operator Pack is purchased from then on.

FJX Cinder weapon vault

The first ever weapon vault will also be yours if you purchase the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. Dubbed by Activision as the “ultimate weapon blueprint”, a weapon vault is almost like a blueprint-plus, unlocking every attachment for the weapon in question, all with the same aesthetics across the board, so you can switch seamlessly to your favourite weapon loadout. The first, the FJX Cinder, gives your weapon of choice a stylish, red look on all weapon attachments.

Ghost Legacy Pack

We’ve already discussed the legendary impact of Ghost, but there’s more with the Ghost Legacy pack. While the Red Team operator pack includes Ghost-themed skins for other characters, the Ghost Legacy Pack is filled with customisation items for the Ghost Operator himself. Twelve existing ghost skins and ten weapon skins will be immediately available for owners of the Vault Edition, across the current iteration of Warzone and Modern Warfare (2019).

Warzone 2 battle pass

If you’re planning on dropping into the Call of Duty battle royale when Warzone relaunches on November 16, you will get a leg up on the battle pass with 50 free tier skips, taking you half way there before you’ve even started. While we’re not completely sure at this point, it’s likely your skins and other battle pass items earned this way will cross over between Warzone 2.0 and MW2 when the two integrate later in the year – much in the same way they did with Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

Whether or not you fancy picking up the Vault Edition, you’ll still need to know all the Modern Warfare 2 maps and game modes featured in the upcoming multiplayer mode, including those we saw in the beta.