Best Modern Warfare 2 SA-B 50 loadout

Looking for the best SA-B 50 loadout in MW2? Without our beloved Kar98k, we’re having to look to other Modern Warfare 2 guns as the best sniper in MW2. The SA-B 50 is a great replacement if you’re missing the Kar, here’s how to get the most from its loadout.

The snipers are proving a popular choice in the early days of MW2 multiplayer and it’s no surprise when guns like the SA-B 50 can be built for speed and damage. These attachments focus on increasing the ADS, reload speed, and mobility. Fortunately, you can unlock this sniper early on by leveling up the SP-R 208 to level 13, and the right setup can make it ideal for quickscoping and movement speed.

Best MW2 SA-B 50 loadout

Here is the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Bolt : FSS ST87 Bolt

: FSS ST87 Bolt Barrel : 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory

: 18.5″ Bryson LR Factory Optic : Forge Tac Delta 4

: Forge Tac Delta 4 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

If you’re someone who likes to camp out with a sniper protected by your team, then this build is not for you. We’ve built the SA-B 50 with sprint to fire speed in mind, this nimble gun improves the ADS speed by adding the FSS OLE-V Laser, while also helping the stability. We’ve added the 5 Round Mag for reload quickness, and the ST87 Bolt to increase the rate of fire

For 5×5 magnification, we’ve gone for the Forge Tac Delta 4 optic and the Bryson LR Factory barrel to further the sniper’s damage range, movement speed, and hip fire accuracy. This combination of attachments is perfect for taking down enemies at medium range, though you may want to equip the Overkill Modern Warfare 2 perk to bring an SMG with you for close-range encounters.

That’s our best SA-B 50 loadout in MW2. We’ve got plenty more builds, including the best LA-B 330 loadout, best Vaznev-9K loadout, and best Kastov 762 loadout. We expect changes when the Warzone 2 release date arrives, so check back then for fresh loadouts.