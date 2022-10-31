Call of Duty Burger King skins being resold for ridiculous prices

Yes, there are Modern Warfare 2 skins that celebrate an incredibly bizarre Call of Duty Burger King crossover, and yes again, they’re being resold online for exorbitant prices as the skin bundle isn’t available in some countries. While FPS games and brands have crossed over for time immemorial, this is one of the more outlandish deals, and it’s even more outlandish that some people think you’ll pay almost half of Modern Warfare 2’s asking price to get it in the multiplayer game.

Before we go any further, let’s take a step back and I’ll try to explain what’s going on. Like the Overwatch 2 McDonald’s skin for Tracer, Modern Warfare 2 is offering a Call of Duty Burger King skin. You can get the skin and an hour of double XP when you buy a Whopper burger at Burger King, which comes with a code that you can redeem online when signing in to your Call of Duty account.

The offer is available in around 40 countries, but sadly not in the US or UK. The skin shows a moustached man wearing a “Burger Town” T-shirt, which is a reference to a fast food chain that has appeared in a number of of the series’ games, starting with the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009. The chain has been part of easter eggs and references ever since.

Eventually it parodied Burger King directly, and now it looks like everything has come full circle with this Call of Duty Burger King skin. Maybe you can pair the skin with some of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns to not just look good, but play good too.

That’s not where this story ends though, because as reported by Kotaku, the Call of Duty Burger King skin and XP deal is actually being resold on eBay, and you won’t believe the average prices.

If you live in the US, UK, or any other region where your local Burger King won’t give you the Modern Warfare 2 skin, you can buy it on eBay for a whopping (not sorry about that pun) $39.99. For reference, the standard edition of Modern Warfare 2 costs $70, with the Vault edition coming in at $100.

That’s right, the Call of Duty Burger King skin is being sold for half the price of the full game. A cursory glance at any of the other listings reveal similar prices, and I can’t help but think who’d want to spend that much on the skin in the first place. It would be funny to run around as a man with a Burger Town T-shirt on, but I don’t think I’ll be dropping that much cash on the idea.

