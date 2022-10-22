Modern Warfare 2 campaign of iconic character ‘would be cool’ says dev

The Modern Warfare 2 campaign is out for those of us that pre-ordered the new Call of Duty game, and many are calling it Infinity Ward’s best work yet. Whether you’ve been playing the FPS game or not, you’ll already be aware that classic characters like Soap, Captain Price, and Ghost are all back for this Modern Warfare 2 campaign reboot, and Infinity Ward has already outlined how they’d like to potentially do a spin-off in the universe.

To be clear, we won’t be spoiling the Modern Warfare 2 campaign below, and Infinity Ward’s comments don’t spoil the narrative either, so you’re free to read on if you’ve not yet played the game.

This could also be related to the rumoured Modern Warfare 2 DLC slated for 2023, but revealing it via hopes and dreams before the base game is even out, and there being no confirmation of Modern Warfare 2 campaign DLC yet, would be a strange move.

Basically, some developers at Infinity Ward want to do a Simon “Ghost” Riley prequel, as narrative director Jeffrey Negus and head writer Brian Bloom told IGN in a recent interview.

“Yeah, I’m going to say it. Ghost’s origin story,” says Bloom, who adds that himself and Negus want to do a game/campaign starring Ghost. “There are others who would like to do that too, and we think that would be really interesting. And again, that’s kind of where this interview started, that there’s something about that character that’s iconic, but the mask and some of those more superficial elements, as we’ve attempted to build them out here in our current release, where did some of those things come from? And exploring that, and looking at that would be something I think the audience would love, and we would love to get into.”

It sort of sounds like they want to go the Solo: A Star Wars Story route of explaining away all of the iconic pieces of Ghost’s character, like his interesting affection for skull-based accoutrement. Whether or not most players would respond well to that remains to be seen, as I suppose it depends how Infinity Ward tackle the potential Modern Warfare 2 campaign spin-off.

Negus adds that story ideas for Ghost are constantly being floated around the team, and that “It’s hard for us not to jam on like, ‘Man, wouldn’t that be cool?’”.

If you’re playing the Modern Warfare 2 campaign and want to be kept up to speed with all the unlocks, extras, and secrets we’ve got you covered. We can help you unlock the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos, explain the Modern Warfare 2 prestige system, outline the locations of all the Modern Warfare 2 Ghost Team targets in the campaign, and even tell you the Modern Warfare 2 best settings as well.