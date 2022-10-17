Modern Warfare 2 DLC expansion and map packs speculation

News of upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 DLC is starting to filter in ahead of the acclaimed FPS game’s imminent launch. While Infinity Ward has confirmed “a massive calendar of free content post-launch featuring evolving gameplay with new maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations and more”, there’s been no official word of what premium DLC we can expect ahead of the Modern Warfare 2 release date.

Regardless, we can anticipate a procession of premium Modern Warfare DLC as part of the game’s post-launch roadmap, and there are plenty of rumours and leaks to suss out in the meantime. Without further ado, here are all the details circulating within the Call of Duty community, including rumours of classic Modern Warfare 2 maps that could potentially make their way into the multiplayer game in the future.

Modern Warfare 2 DLC expansion

The most reliable Modern Warfare 2 DLC news comes from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. Back in February, Schreier reported that we won’t be seeing a mainline entry of the Call of Duty series in 2023 – the first deviation from the franchise’s annual release schedule in over two decades. While it’s currently unclear whether we might see a separate spin-off title, Schreier followed up by claiming that Modern Warfare 2 is set to receive an expansion next year. The full scope of this DLC expansion is yet to be established, though campaign content appears to be on the cards.

Modern Warfare 2 map packs

Credible Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope followed up Schreier’s reports of upcoming Modern Warfare 2 DLC with details of several map packs that Infinity Ward may release later down the line. Not only do their sources claim that we can expect Infinity Ward to release a classic Modern Warfare 2 map pack, but they also mention an upcoming ‘greatest hits’ map pack to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

Of course, we can’t verify TheGhostofHope’s sources, so it’s important to take their claims with a pinch of salt. It’s a particularly unexpected move as it’s been several years since a Call of Duty game has released playable paid downloadable content – Black Ops 4’s Black Ops Pass is the last map pack on record.

That’s everything we know about Modern Warfare 2 DLC at the moment. It’s clear that Activision has big plans for Modern Warfare 2 DLC post-launch, so remember to check back here in the future for further updates and announcements. To prepare for the game’s release, why not make a note of the best Modern Warfare 2 guns and Modern Warfare 2 perks to watch out for while getting started? If you’re a long-time fan, check out the Modern Warfare 2 gunsmith system overhaul; if you’re a newcomer to the series, it’s well worth appraising yourself of the various Modern Warfare 2 game modes, so you can hit the ground running when deployment rolls around.