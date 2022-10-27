Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 drops “awful” beta map from full launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer launches globally on October 28, with our Modern Warfare 2 review finding the campaign a little lacking, but hoping the online mode will prove to be one of the best FPS games. One map from the Infinity Ward and Activision beta, however, seems to be missing from the full version – although fans don’t seem too worried, with some describing the absent arena as “awful” and “pointless”.

The Modern Warfare 2 maps include Farm 18 and Breenbergh Hotel, both of which we played during the beta. Valderas Museum, however, one of the more contained maps for 6v6 modes, seems to have been removed, as players in the New Zealand region access the shooter ahead of the rest of the world and report the map missing. Of course, if you’re heading into CoD online yourself, it’ll help to take the best Modern Warfare 2 guns with you, or perhaps the best Modern Warfare 2 SMGs.

A balanced combination of interior and exterior areas, with a large open space in the centre, Valderas Museum is apparently not a map that Modern Warfare 2 players are going to miss. Responding to a video shared on the Twitter feed of dedicated CoD site Charlie Intel, which appears to show the map gone from the full game, fans call Valderas Museum the “worst map of the beta”, and describe its removal as a “low-key W”.

“Thank god,” says one Call of Duty fan. “That map was awful.” “I’m glad Museum isn’t there any more,” says another. “That whole grassy area kinda seemed pointless in the beta.” Whether the map will return at a later date, or be made available for the larger-scale 10v10 mode, is unclear, though it seems possible.

Regardless of how Museum ends up, make sure you’re kitted out with the best Lachmann-762 loadout before heading into Modern Warfare 2 online. You might also want to know how to unlock all the Modern Warfare 2 mastery camos, to inject some real style into your new operator.