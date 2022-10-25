Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign review – Soap opera

Infinity Ward now has its very own ‘Press F to pay respects’ moment, except worse in pretty much every conceivable way. About halfway through the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, you find yourself chasing a terrorist through backyards and houses in a US border town. Every now and then a spooked resident will spring out from behind a door and demand you leave immediately, and when this happens a prompt appears at the top of your screen: ‘Hold right-click to de-escalate’. According to Call of Duty, the best way to calm an aggravated civilian is to wave a gun in their face.

It’s not just a farcical button prompt; it’s one that attempts to make crystal clear a situation that’s inherently messy. You’re not pointing a deadly weapon at an innocent person, you’re de-escalating the situation. In a similar vein, you spend most of the story tearing villages and towns in foreign countries apart while pursuing a terrorist, only for the team to completely freeze up when they actually catch the guy, as it would be illegal for them to either kill or detain him. They have nothing to say about the incidental civilian deaths and damages along the way, but a very high and mighty message right at the death.

Modern Warfare 2 clings to many of the mission types and mechanics that MW 2019 introduced but has lost any interest in engaging with the dubious morality of contemporary conflict. There are breach-and-clear missions, but almost everyone you come across is either a combatant or pretending not to be until they pull a gun on you. And if you do accidentally shoot a civilian then it’s an instant mission fail; you don’t have to process the moment or even witness the death, it’s just a quick reset, like you hit the wrong target at a shooting range.

Instead, Modern Warfare 2’s focus is on the characters of Task Force 141. We see Price taking on a leadership role, Gaz getting more confident, Ghost being less selfish, and Laswell stepping foot on the battlefield. This manifests in a couple of ways. Firstly, there’s a lot more radio chatter and mid-mission quipping to develop each character’s personality. Secondly, however, there are now a number of key plot points that are consigned to cutscenes rather than playing out in first-person. It’s like a spec ops melodrama with brooding and mysterious tough guys learning how important it is to work together.

And that might be a worthwhile tradeoff if the characters – though brilliantly performed by the Modern Warfare 2 cast – weren’t just a bit dull. There’s only so much you can do with a team of people who almost always agree with each other and who are always able to collectively save the day. We have to rely on the villains to provide the tension, and unfortunately most of the twists and turns land like a wad of wet tissue.

Story aside, Modern Warfare 2’s missions are actually pretty good. You zig and zag between wide-open stealth sandboxes and more tightly choreographed shooting galleries, stopping every few missions for something totally different, like providing fire support from a gunship or a Mad Max-style highway chase in which you’re diving from vehicle to vehicle to reach the front of a convoy.

There’s a new crafting mechanic that crops up in the handful of moments when you find yourself unarmed, in which you skulk about for adhesives, metals, and other random materials, and then construct crude tools and traps. You can make prying tools to unlock drawers and doors, single-use shivs, nail bombs, and much more, but the mechanic never forces any difficult decisions and it’s often easier to just sneak around until you find a gun. It’s a great palate cleanser at first, but subsequent sequences bring the campaign’s pace to a grinding halt.

The shooting is sharp and impactful, and the slow and snipey set pieces feel as slick as they did all the way back in All Ghillied Up, but it feels like the ratio behind this tried-and-true formula is a little off this time. It’s more stop-start than any COD in recent memory, and the highlights are diluted by a few too many drab stealth missions. It’s not one of the best Call of Duty campaigns, but it’s far from a bad one.

We’ll update this campaign review with notes on Spec Ops and multiplayer following the full release on October 28. In the meantime, we’ve got guides on the Modern Warfare 2 ending, campaign rewards, and safe codes if you’re stuck at any point along the way.