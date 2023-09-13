When is the MW2 season 6 release date? Hurry up and claim all your battle pass rewards and weapons from MW2 season 5, because season 6 is coming up fast, the last season before Modern Warfare and Warzone move on to pastures new.

Modern Warfare 2 seasons so far have lasted varied lengths, starting longer at around three months while more recent seasons have lasted only six weeks. That said, MW2 season 6 is fairly easy to predict, as it will likely come to an end around the time Modern Warfare 3 season 1 begins. That’s a way off though, so here’s what you want to know about Modern Warfare 2 season 6, the new maps, new MW2 battle pass rewards, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 release date speculation

The MW2 Season 6 release date is expected on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, with new operator skins, weapon blueprints, and maps joining the roster.

While there has been no official confirmation of season six yet, in-game text suggests that season five ends on September 26. Looking at the previous seasons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, we know that they all end on a Tuesday and the next kicks in the following day.

Even though we are getting close to the release of MW3, there is still room for one last six-week season, which would appropriately end around Nov 6, 2023, just a few days before the launch of Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 details

We’ve had no confirmed specifics for the new battle pass rewards, maps, modes, and operator skins yet, but we expect to get a full MW2 season six content drop reveal on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Based on previous seasons, we can expect that season six will of course include a bunch of new or returning MW2 game modes, new multiplayer maps, season-exclusive operator skins, additional weapon blueprints. We’re not sure the store bundles of season five can be topped, but if the hip-hop and The Boys skins are anything to go by, there should be some cool new content in season six to look forward to.

We can’t wait to check out these new MW2 maps and modes when Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 arrives, and it’s sure to keep us busy while we await the upcoming Call of Duty next, which we’re sure will contain information about the next Warzone update. There is literally no better time to drop into MW2 than right now as your gear will carry forward to the upcoming sequel, so make sure you’ve got the best Modern Warfare 2 guns and build them out in the MW2 gunsmith before the Modern Warfare 3 release date storms in.