Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date, roadmap, and preseason details

You’re probably wondering when the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date begins, and what it contains, if you’re jumping into the FPS game around launch. Although multiplayer is right around the corner, there is a pre-season before the first season starts, so here’s everything we know about season 1 of Modern Warfare 2.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date is November 16. It arrives alongside Warzone 2, which brings with it the highly anticipated DMZ mode. The first season has a returning fan-favourite Modern Warfare 2 map and players can progress through the battle pass for two free weapons, while Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition owners can unlock the seasonal Battle Pass with 50 tier skips.

Modern Warfare 2 pre-season dates

The pre-season of Modern Warfare 2 starts on October 28 and it means you can already start unlocking items ahead of Season 1. Leveling up through the military ranks unlocks all base loadout items, and by completing each weapon’s progression tree, you unlock all attachments.

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops and Raids

This two-player co-op experience acts like an extension of the campaign and a refined version of the 2019 Spec Ops mode. There are three Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops missions available at the start of the first season.

Around halfway through the first season, when Season 1 Reloaded begins, Raids are coming to Modern Warfare 2 too. This is a new type of mode described in a Call of Duty blog post as “a three-player cooperative experience requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat.”

That’s everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Season 1 release date. To catch up on the launch of multiplayer, check out all Modern Warfare 2 release times, and all the best guns in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.