Best MW3 Cor 45 loadout and how to unlock

What is the best MW3 Cor 45 loadout? This pistol appears at first glance to be locked during the Modern Warfare 3 beta, but we’ve discovered a handy little trick so you can equip and use it to double-tap opponents.

With the Modern Warfare 3 release date around the corner, we’ve used the MW3 beta to our advantage to uncover the best MW3 loadouts for the current meta. With the Modern Warfare 3 Cor 45, we’ve been two-shotting enemies much to their surprise – and ours.

How to unlock the Cor 45 in the MW3 beta

Before we can tell you what the best loadout is for this surprisingly strong little pistol, you’ll need to know how to unlock the Cor 45 in Modern Warfare 3. It’s not immediately obvious, and there’s some menu tinkering to be done before you can equip it.

To unlock the MW3 Cor 45 you need to:

Create a class

Switch your vest to the gunner vest which grants overkill

Switch your vest back to the infantry vest and the Cor-45 will be equipped

Best Modern Warfare 3 Cor 45 loadout

Here are the best attachments for the Cor-45:

Colossus Suppressor – Muzzle

– Muzzle Falcon XRK Light Barrel – Barrel

– Barrel Sapphire-12 Laser – Laser

– Laser Tactical Grip Cover – Rear Grip

– Rear Grip XRK V21 Heavy Match – Trigger Action

The muzzle and barrel are equipped to increase outgoing damage and range. Adding the laser and rear grip will boost movement for getting out of sticky situations fast, as well as increase ADS speed meaning you can damage enemies faster than ever. Finally, adding the XRK V21 as our trigger action means the fire rate is increased, giving a perfect balance of recoil control, movement speed, and damage to dominate the MW3 beta and maximise XP gains for those tasty Modern Warfare 3 beta rewards.

This somewhat underused, very underestimated MW3 Cor 45 loadout will change your approach to the beta, especially in the tighter MW3 maps such as Rust, where you need to be able to react fast and deal damage quickly. If a snappy pistol isn’t quite your thing, try the best MW3 MTZ 762 loadout, or look at what we’ve discovered are the best MW3 guns in the game overall.