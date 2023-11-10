What does TAC Stance do in MW3?

How does TAC Stance work in MW3? TAC Stance, short for tactical stance, is a new feature introduced in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 that gives you a new firing method. In MW3, you have three ways to hold your weapons: hip fire, TAC Stance, and aim down sights (ADS).

TAC Stance is the middle ground between the two firing methods in Modern Warfare 3, providing you with extra mobility and higher accuracy compared to hip firing, without needing to slow down when aiming down sights. Not only does this stance make certain weapon classes considerably better, but you can also unlock numerous Modern Warfare 3 weekly challenges to gain experience, weapon camos, and armory unlocks.

How do I use TAC Stance in MW3?

TAC Stance is automatically enabled when you perform a slide, but you have to dig into the game settings to manually activate it. While you could unlock all of your challenges using slide kills, it’s a lot easier to land shots when you don’t have to slip and slide across the ground.

Here’s how you can manually activate TAC Stance in Modern Warfare 3:

Go into the in-game settings and head to the ‘Keyboard & Mouse’ section.

Click the ‘Gameplay’ tab and scroll down to the ‘Combat Behavior’ tab.

Look for the ‘Tactical Stance Activation’ option and pick one of the activation methods.

We recommend the ‘Double-Tap ADS’ option to avoid having to use a key bind.

MW3 doesn’t have an indicator to show that you’re in TAC Stance, but you should be able to identify when you’re using it by the way your operator holds their weapon at an angle. Take advantage of TAC Stance using shotguns like the best MW3 Lockwood 680 to drastically improve your accuracy at close to medium range.

And that’s all you need to use TAC Stance in Modern Warfare 3. Since you’re here, you may want to read our MW3 review to see what we thought about the FPS game’s campaign. We also have a list of the best MW3 guns if you want to see what other weapons you can use to take advantage of TAC Stance.