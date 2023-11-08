Best MW3 Lockwood 680 loadout and class setup

What is the best MW3 Lockwood 680 loadout? Shotguns fill an interesting niche in MW3’s roster of guns; they are short-range, and potentially slow-firing, but can deal incredible amounts of damage to anyone unfortunate enough to cross your path. Here is the best Modern Warfare 3 Lockwood 680 loadout and class setup.

With the Modern Warfare 3 release date nearly upon us, there isn’t much time left to nail down your best MW3 guns and MW3 loadouts so you can thrive in the multiplayer arena. With the Lockwood 680, you’ll have enough firepower to dominate whichever match you find yourself in.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Lockwood 680 loadout

Here are the best attachments for the Lockwood 680:

Barrel: Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Bolt: Express Light Bolt

Guard: Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard

A clean shot to the torso of a close-range enemy is enough to take them down when using the Lockwood 680, so the main aim of our attachments is to increase your movement speed and rechamber speed so you can always be one step ahead of the competition. The Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel, Sawed Off Mod, and Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard increase your movement speed, with the barrel adding a small amount of range to your shots.

Best MTZ Lockwood 680 class setup for Modern Warfare 3

The best class setup for the Lockwood 680 is:

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Battle Rage

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Perks: Infantry Vest, Quick grip gloves, Lightweight boots, EOD Padding

Because the Lockwood 680 is only effective at short range, you want to stay on the move as much as possible – getting in the face of the enemy is key if you want to rack up a lot of kills. Utilize your Battle Rage for some on-the-spot healing if things get too heavy, with the Infantry Vest and Lightweight Boots increasing your movement speed so you can get out of a tough spot easily.

You’ll want to take a mobile, fast-firing secondary to compliment the bruising Lockwood 680. We suggest the best MW3 Renetti loadout – your Quick-Grip Gloves will allow you to swap out to this fast-firing pistol instantaneously if you run out of ammunition with the Lockwood 680.

That is the best MW3 Lockwood 680 loadout, perfect for aggressive players who want to make their mark on every match they play. If you prefer to stay back and take a more methodical approach, we have the best MW3 MTZ Interceptor loadout so you can take out the opposition from afar. We also have a guide on the MW3 camos if you want to show off your mastery.