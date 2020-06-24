Back to Top

Realism mode will be a permanent playlist in Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare performance

Realism is a mode that’s flitted in and out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare since prior to official launch. It’s been a hit with players, and has even shown up in the free to play Warzone battle royale. Now, Infinity Ward is suggesting that it may become a permanent playlist option in Modern Warfare.

A tweet from Infinity Ward’s multiplayer co-design director Joe Cecot, spotted by CharlieIntel, provides the evidence: responding to a fan asking the team not to remove Realism and Realism Night from the game (once the limited timeframe had elapsed), Cecot said simply “It is our intention to add it to the filter,” adding a smiley face at the end.

The biggest change Realism made is the extremely limited HUD. Without a target reticule or meters to monitor your health and armour, in Realism you’ve also got to watch out for headshots, which are one-hit kills from just about any weapon in the game. At launch, Realism mode in Modern Warfare was replaced by the NVG playlist, and players have been vocal about missing it ever since.

Now it appears they’re getting their wish.

We just don’t know when that’s supposed to happen yet, unfortunately.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently in Season 4, so look no further than our guide if you want to know how to get the new Fennec and CR-56 Amax for your loadouts.

