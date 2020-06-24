Realism mode will be a permanent playlist in Modern Warfare

Realism is a mode that’s flitted in and out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare since prior to official launch. It’s been a hit with players, and has even shown up in the free to play Warzone battle royale. Now, Infinity Ward is suggesting that it may become a permanent playlist option in Modern Warfare.

A tweet from Infinity Ward’s multiplayer co-design director Joe Cecot, spotted by CharlieIntel, provides the evidence: responding to a fan asking the team not to remove Realism and Realism Night from the game (once the limited timeframe had elapsed), Cecot said simply “It is our intention to add it to the filter,” adding a smiley face at the end.

The biggest change Realism made is the extremely limited HUD. Without a target reticule or meters to monitor your health and armour, in Realism you’ve also got to watch out for headshots, which are one-hit kills from just about any weapon in the game. At launch, Realism mode in Modern Warfare was replaced by the NVG playlist, and players have been vocal about missing it ever since.

Now it appears they’re getting their wish.

It is our intention to add it to the filter 🙂 — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) June 24, 2020

We just don’t know when that’s supposed to happen yet, unfortunately.

