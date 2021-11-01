The best Call of Duty Vanguard Machine Pistol loadout

Trying to find the best Machine Pistol loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard? The Machine Pistol is far from the best Call of Duty Vanguard gun, but it’s always going to be there when you need it. Unless you’re using the Overkill Call of Duty Vanguard perk, the Machine Pistol is going to be the best secondary weapon option for most people.

This gun isn’t bad per se, but its primary use is for emergency situations. Pulling out the Machine Pistol is much faster than attempting to reload your primary weapon, so this gun might end up saving you more often than you think. Featuring a measly ten bullets per clip and heavy recoil, the stock Machine Pistol desperately needs attachments to make it a viable secondary weapon.

Our loadout addresses the Machine Pistol’s key three weaknesses: the small magazines, heavy recoil, and poor fire rate. With all of these changes, the Machine Pistol can turn into a weapon that you can truly rely on in the heat of battle.

BEST VANGUARD MACHINE PISTOL LOADOUT

The best Vanguard Machine Pistol loadout is:

Muzzle: M9 Flash Hider

M9 Flash Hider Trigger Action : Hair Trigger

: Hair Trigger Magazine: 9mm Para 20 Round Drums

9mm Para 20 Round Drums Ammo Type : FMJ Rounds

: FMJ Rounds Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Kit: Reach

Reach Proficiency : Panic

: Panic Optic: Monocular Reflector

The M9 Flash Hider suits the Machine Pistol perfectly as it improves the vertical and horizontal recoil control, though this comes at the expense of the weapon’s aim down sights speed. This isn’t a problem as this secondary weapon is mainly used for its hip fire capabilities. While aiming down sights on the Machine Pistol doesn’t take long, it’s not worth the added time when you only need a few more bullets to take down your opponent.

We’ve gone for the Hair Trigger attachment, which makes shooting first significantly easier. The Machine Pistol is your last resort option, so it needs to be instantly available. This trigger action increases the hip fire accuracy, sprint to fire time, and fire rate to drastically improve the gun.

The Machine Pistol’s stock magazines contain just ten bullets per clip – this is just enough to finish off one enemy, but you definitely won’t be able to take down two. Equip the 9mm Para 20 Round Drums to double the amount of bullets in each magazine, though this does come with a small penalty to the weapon’s movement speed. Ignore the 7.62 Tokarev 40 Round Mags as these magazines reduce the damage, effective damage range, and bullet velocity to an unrepairable level.

Thriller night: Learn about Call of Duty Vanguard’s Zombies mode

The Hollow Point rounds are great for spraying and praying as they remove the damage penalty when firing at limbs. As for the rear grip, the Stippled Grip enhances the Machine Pistol’s vertical and horizontal recoil control, while also improving the centring speed. We can give this pistol another lethal characteristic using the Reach kit to extend the weapon’s melee range. Meleeing damaged enemies is a great way to seal the deal, and Reach makes that task considerably easier.

Equip the Panic proficiency to temporarily improve your accuracy and recoil whenever you swap weapons. Considering the Machine Pistol is our panic option, this proficiency suits this loadout perfectly. The enemy is most likely going to be at close range when we’re forced to swap to the Machine Pistol. Any clean optic will do here, so we’ve selected the Monocular Reflector as it doesn’t negatively affect the weapon and it doesn’t provide any magnification.

All three barrels transform the Machine Pistol into a completely different weapon, which is why we haven’t picked any of them. With this current batch of attachments, this gun has more bullets, reduced recoil, and can hip fire without having to worry about bullets going everywhere.

There you have it, the best Machine Pistol loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard. Pair this gun with the best STG 44 loadout or the MP40 to dominate enemies at close to medium range. Give our Call of Duty Vanguard maps guide a read to discover where each of the multiplayer levels are set.