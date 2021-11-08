Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies easter egg locations

Want to know where all the Call of Duty Zombies Vanguard easter eggs are? Hidden easter eggs are present in every Call of Duty Zombies game, and they typically contain references to the Zombies lore and expand on story details. Vanguard is no exception, with plenty of Zombies easter eggs to find in the form of audio messages left by NPCs that give more insight into the ongoing story.

Before you can listen to these secrets in their entirety, you should ensure that listening to them won't get you killed by a zombie shuffling towards your location.

Of course, knowing where these easter eggs are in the first place is most of the challenge, so to make it as easy as possible for you, we’ve listed all of the currently known locations for Vanguard Zombies easter eggs. These easter eggs currently include all of the radios that Gabriel Krafft broadcasts from, the intel gathered on Von List and Kornifex, and some runes connected to the other Dark Aether entities.

Vanguard Zombies easter egg locations

There are three kinds of easter eggs in Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies: radios, intel, and runes. Radios look like 40s style radios, and the runes are stone slabs with text on them, so they should be easy to spot. The intel, on the other hand, might not be so obvious to find at first glance. They’re large black boxes with dials on the front face, a bit like a hi-fi system.

To find these Zombies easter eggs, you need to head to the specific point in a named area (shown at the top of the screen) and interact with the radio, intel, or rune to activate the easter egg. Of course, you do need to fend off any oncoming zombies to listen to the entire message.

Here are all of the Vanguard Zombies easter eggs:

Vanguard Zombies Gabriel Krafft radio locations

Employee Terrace – on top of a red table outside of the terraces.

– on top of a red table outside of the terraces. Apartments – inside a cabinet with a skeleton and lit candles on top of it

– inside a cabinet with a skeleton and lit candles on top of it Boiler Room – near the log storage with two boxes and a single lit candle on top of it

– near the log storage with two boxes and a single lit candle on top of it Fountain Square #1 – close to the fountain, near the random weapon shop

– close to the fountain, near the random weapon shop Fountain Square #2 – on a chest east of the Vanguard covenants altar, between two candles and a skull

– on a chest east of the Vanguard covenants altar, between two candles and a skull Fountain Square #3 – next to a supply crate on top of a bigger crate, west of the Vanguard covenants altar. There is a Nazi officer’s hat on top of the supply crate

– next to a supply crate on top of a bigger crate, west of the Vanguard covenants altar. There is a Nazi officer’s hat on top of the supply crate Fountain Square #4 – northeast of the Vanguard covenants altar, near the tripod

Vanguard Zombies Korifex and Von List intel locations

Paddock – next to the pallets and crates at the southern part of the area, close to the farm gate

– next to the pallets and crates at the southern part of the area, close to the farm gate Apartments – close to the door where you can replenish ammo, facing the southeast. It’s by the wall next to some wine, a duffel bag, and multiple metal drawers

– close to the door where you can replenish ammo, facing the southeast. It’s by the wall next to some wine, a duffel bag, and multiple metal drawers Store – by the southern wall, next to some metal barrels and crates

– by the southern wall, next to some metal barrels and crates Theater – next to the wooden crates and the giant gold statue by the southwest wall. This statue is holding hands with a second gold statue

– next to the wooden crates and the giant gold statue by the southwest wall. This statue is holding hands with a second gold statue War Room – on a shelf by the northern wall, next to a pinned world map

– on a shelf by the northern wall, next to a pinned world map Officer’s Mess – outside the mess and on the roof, behind some pallets on the northern wall. You can see the clock tower north of its location

Vanguard Zombies Dark Aether entities rune locations

Excavation Room – inside the wheelbarrow by the eastern wall

– inside the wheelbarrow by the eastern wall Back Alley – near the skulls and candles in the alleyway. It’s near the western edge of the map

– near the skulls and candles in the alleyway. It’s near the western edge of the map Occulte Terrace – on a table with rolled-up parchments and flowers towards the north of this area

– on a table with rolled-up parchments and flowers towards the north of this area Livestock Pen – inside the hay-covered trough outside the west wall of the barn

– inside the hay-covered trough outside the west wall of the barn Infirmary – next to the crates and the candles on the northwest corner of the second floor

– next to the crates and the candles on the northwest corner of the second floor Tractor Lot – between a broken wall and some hay to the far west of the tractor lot, close to the circular building

Those are all of the Vanguard Zombies easter eggs discovered so far. More easter eggs will likely be coming soon, so check back in the upcoming seasons for more locations.