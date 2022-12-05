Warzone 2 loadouts back at buy stations thanks to Call of Duty glitch

If you want the best Warzone 2 loadouts, it normally takes a lot of hard work, since the buy feature from Warzone 1 has been removed from the latest Call of Duty battle royale game, as Infinity Ward looks to transform the CoD Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer suite. But a rare glitch seems to make Warzone 2 loadouts buyable again, and could anticipate the next Call of Duty update.

If you want the best Warzone 2 LMGs, or the best Warzone 2 M4 loadout, typically you need to conquer one of the battle royale game’s strongholds or black sites, and wait for the loadout event to ping.

In the past, Warzone players could claim their custom classes by just swinging past a buy station, but Infinity Ward has made getting your personal guns that much harder this year. This glitch, however, shared on TikTok by ShockMcc, and reposted to Twitter, seems to show that loadouts are in fact available to buy in Warzone 2.

Buyable loadouts are already in Warzone 2 through a bug. Goes to show how easy they are to add, but they would rather laugh at us while we fight broken AI for the time being pic.twitter.com/Aa6Ama9bRr — JT (@hydrojt) December 4, 2022

This could just be a leftover from Warzone 1 that’s somehow made it into the sequel, or it could be an accidental crossover that comes as a result of the original Warzone being relaunched November 28 as Warzone: Caldera. Alternatively, the bug could offer a preview of changes to the battle royale due in coming updates.

If this is the case, it could significantly alter the Call of Duty meta, as players will no longer have to rely so much on scrounging guns in Al Mazrah. As Charlie Intel notes in its original report, the Warzone 2 loadout marker purchased by ShockMcc only costs $2,000 in-game dollars, a small price that would make custom classes a lot more accessible.

If you prefer getting your guns the old-fashioned way, make sure you know how to get Warzone 2 black site keys. We also have guides to all the Warzone 2 strongholds and black sites, so you can topple them easily, and have all Warzone 2 contracts explained in a single handy resource.