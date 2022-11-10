Is there Warzone 2 crossplay?

Wondering if there is Warzone 2 crossplay? Chances are that, if you’ve played a few rounds of Modern Warfare 2 with others who are using PlayStation or Xbox consoles, you’ll also want to know if your buddies can join you for a few rounds of the upcoming battle royale game.

And if there does happen to be Warzone 2 crossplay, what about cross-platform progression? Will you be able to keep all of the gear they’ve unlocked when moving from console to PC, or do you need to grind all over again just to get all of the best Warzone 2 loadouts and their attachments?

Warzone 2 crossplay and cross-platform speculation

There is currently no official confirmation on whether or not we’ll see Warzone 2 crossplay. However, both Modern Warfare 2 and the original Call of Duty Warzone supported this feature in the past, so barring any technical issues that mean Infinity Ward can’t enable the feature, it’s likely that we’ll see crossplay in Warzone 2.

Should Warzone 2 support crossplay, it’s also highly likely that we’ll see cross-platform progression as Modern Warfare 2’s client requires all players to sign into their Activision accounts to play, regardless of which platform they’re playing it on. So any Warzone 2 guns, experience, battle pass rewards, and equipment you’ve unlocked will appear on all linked platforms.

A recent post on the official Call of Duty blog confirms that you’ll be able to “unlock 14 exclusive Operators to use across both games, as well as other ways to quickly level up the available 30 Weapon Platforms and over 50 Weapons through Multiplayer and Special ops”. Those who own Modern Warfare 2 also get premium XP gains and have access to everything coming in Season 1, including the first Raid when it arrives at some point in the middle of the season. Vault Edition owners also get that version’s bonuses in Warzone 2.

We’ll bring you more news on Warzone 2 crossplay support as soon as we get an official confirmation from Activision. In the meantime, there’s plenty to read up on to prepare for the FPS game’s release in just a few days, such as the new Al Mazrah Warzone 2 map and the Warzone 2 Gulag changes from the original Warzone. We also have information on how to get Warzone 2 Twitch Drops, because everyone likes getting free stuff.