Call of Duty Warzone 2 nuke detonated without using a single bullet

The Call of Duty Warzone 2 nuke has somehow, someway been unlocked and deployed without any of its users firing a single bullet, as players of the CoD battle royale game conquer a seemingly insurmountable challenge, and Infinity Ward launches the Modern Warfare 2 update, season one Reloaded.

So, the best Warzone 2 loadout might not be necessary for unlocking a nuke after all. Professional Call of Duty player and YouTuber ‘UnRational’ has recently been attempting to acquire the Warzone 2 nuke without using a single bullet. Alongside other members of their squad, including OpTic’s ‘BobbyPoff,’ UnRational utilises riot shields, throwing knives, air strikes, and simply running people over in trucks to win five games of Warzone 2 in a row.

That, however, is only the first part of the process – as well as achieving five battle royale victories, which even with the best Warzone 2 LMGs is no easy feat, let alone no guns at all, UnRational and co. have to jump through the rest of the hoops to unlock the Warzone nuke.

These include starting the champion’s quest contract, finding the three nuke components – tritium, beryllium, and plutonium – spread across Al Mazrah, surviving until the nuke shows up on the map, arming it, and then defending it against onslaughts of other players for a full two minutes. Remember, they’re doing all of this without a single bullet.

Nevertheless, the squad pulls it off, becoming the first Warzone 2 team ever to detonate the nuke without firing a single shot. You can watch the magic moment in all its non-shooting glory below.

WE DID WE FINALLY FUCKING DID IT OMG WE DROPPED A NUKE WITHOUT SHOOTING A BULLET LFGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/3NCWLioakN — GUARD Gavin (@xUnrational) December 15, 2022

Personally, I’ll stick to the best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout, since I can barely scrape a win together on the best of days. But this is one mighty achievement, a perfect way to mark the next era of Call of Duty and Warzone 2 as Infinity Ward drops the huge Modern Warfare 2 season one Reloaded update.

If you plan on getting yourself a nuke, you’ll want to know how to get Warzone 2 black site keys, and where to find all the Warzone 2 strongholds and black sites, so you can quickly call in your personal loadout.