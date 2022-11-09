On the lookout for the best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout? The Kastov 762 is an exceptional assault rifle that’s become omnipresent in the best Call of Duty campaigns. If you’re partial to a rapid-fire primary weapon, we have no doubt you’ll end up taking it for a spin while going head-to-head in the second iteration of the battle royale game.

That’s where our best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout comes in. Its overall performance is marred somewhat by its infamous kickback, so our loadout focuses on managing its recoil control and accuracy. We’ve also sourced attachments that provide additional range and bullet velocity. The result is a solid mid range AR weapon that’s also capable of extending to long range when the situation requires. Here’s the full breakdown of our best Kastov 762 loadout ahead of the Warzone 2 release date.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout:

Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

IG-K30 406MM Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

The IG-K30 406MM barrel kicks us off with improvements to the Kastov 762’s recoil control and bullet velocity, at the minor cost of movement and aim down sight speed. We’ve also paired it with the FT TAC-Elite Stock for further recoil control, but be aware that your aim down sight speed and crouch movement will take a knock as a result.

You’ll notice that most of the attachments in the best Kastov 762 loadout inadvertently nerf your ADS and movement speed. To mitigate it, we’ve attached the 40 Round Mag, so what you lose in the time to line up your shot you make up for in damage output. Of course, this does affect your reload quickness along with the aforementioned nerfs, so don’t get too cocky with your shots.

The Kastovia DX90 muzzle is the jewel in the crown of our best Kastov 762 loadout. Not only does it offer the additional bullet velocity and recoil control that we’re after, but it also buffs your recoil smoothness and sound suppression. The Kastovia DX90’s drawbacks include the usual suspects – ADS and aim walking speed – along with a minor hit to stability as well.

Finally, we’ve opted for the VLK 4.0 Optic to give you the additional magnification required for long range, while also ensuring that you stay reliably on target during mid range confrontations. Once again, you can anticipate a knock to your ADS and movement speed to take a knock while using this optic. It also applies a sniper glint effect, but given the Kastov 762’s rapid fire rate, you’re not likely to resort to a stealthy approach any time soon.

That wraps our best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout in MW2. If you’re a decorated veteran of the original Warzone, we recommend getting up to speed with the new Warzone 2 DMZ mode’s exfil format. We also have a full rundown of the Warzone 2 Gulag changes, as well as the best Warzone 2 loadouts for the most popular guns, from the Lachmann 556 to the RAAL MG – if you shoot it, we probably have a loadout for it.