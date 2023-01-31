Call of Duty Warzone 2’s Resurgence map is Ashika Island

The first Call of Duty Warzone 2 Resurgence map has now been officially revealed. Ashika Island will be the setting for Warzone 2’s faster-paced battle royale game alternative, and it appears to be a beautiful tourist destination off Japan’s coast that’s been struck by a bout of stormy weather.

The Warzone 2 Resurgence map release date is set for February 15, and it appears that the map leaks from earlier this month were largely accurate. The south side of the small island holds the town centre, with the beach club cabana on an artificial promontory jutting out from the coastline to the east.

The centre of the map is dominated by Tsuki Castle, a walled, multi-storey pagoda-style structure that holds a hidden space. You’ll have to fight your way past defenders in the tower to make your way inside, however.

Elsewhere on the island you’ll find a power plant, apartments, a water treatment facility, and a shipwreck to explore.

Resurgence is a faster-paced and somewhat more forgiving alternative to Warzone’s traditional battle royale that allows players to respawn rather than be sent to the gulag or booted from the game as long as they have another squad member still alive 20 seconds after they die.

Check out our guide for the best Warzone 2 SMG in Season 1 reloaded to get prepped for dropping onto Ashika Island. You also might want to review the Warzone 2 map, which provides details on every point of interest in Al Mazrah.