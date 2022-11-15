With the best Warzone 2 TAQ-M loadout, this marksman rifle becomes a deadly machine to have by your side for long range combat. With the loadout below – and an accurate headshot – you can even down opponents in one hit, or with two shots to the chest. Pair up the TAQ-M with a powerful SMG or shotgun to create a loadout capable of picking off enemies from any distance.

The best Warzone 2 TAQ-M loadout is:

Underbarrel: Hex-40 Grip

Hex-40 Grip Barrel: LR1:7 20.5” Barrel

LR1:7 20.5” Barrel Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

By adding the Hex-40 Grip underbarrel, we’re improving the weapon’s recoil steadiness, hip fire accuracy, recoil control, and aim walking steadiness. With this increase in handling, we concentrated on improving the damage output with the LR1:7 20.5” Barrel, upgrading the TAQ-M’s damage range and bullet velocity.

Adding the Demo Cleanshot Grip shortens your aim down sight speed, as will the FSS Ole-V Laser. Thanks to these improvements, we can afford to sacrifice a little ADS speed, so we’ve also added the SZ Lonewolf Optic to further add to the TAQ-M’s accuracy.

With that TAQ-M loadout ready to go, you might want something to handle close-range combat, so take a look at some of our best Warzone 2 LMGs, such as the best 556 Icarus loadout, or perhaps the Rapp H. Either option will perfectly bridge the gap between the TAQ-M’s long-distance capabilities and point blank combat.